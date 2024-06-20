The enemy attacked a civilian car in a village in the Kherson region: there is a dead person
Kyiv • UNN
the Russian army struck a civilian car in the village of Tekstilnoye, Kherson region, as a result of which a 43-year-old man received life-threatening injuries. This was announced by the chairman of RMA Alexander Prokudin, reports UNN.
In Kherson region during a night attack, Russian troops destroyed 2 Shahed drones and an X-59 missile, over the past day the enemy shelled 26 settlements, hitting the territory of a shopping center and an elevator, killing a person and wounding 3 more.