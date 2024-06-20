$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 16482 views

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 151111 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 146636 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 159881 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 211151 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 246017 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 152535 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370976 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183435 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 150004 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

+20°
3m/s
38%
The enemy attacked a civilian car in a village in the Kherson region: there is a dead person

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19730 views

A 43-year-old man was killed in an attack by the Russian military on a civilian car in the village of Tekstilnoye, Kherson region.

The enemy attacked a civilian car in a village in the Kherson region: there is a dead person

 the Russian army struck a civilian  car  in the village of Tekstilnoye, Kherson region, as a result of which a 43-year-old man received life-threatening injuries. This was announced by the chairman of RMA Alexander Prokudin, reports UNN

the Russian military attacked a civilian car in the village of Tekstilnoye.  as a result of the shelling, a 43-year-old man received life-threatening injuries

- Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

addition

In Kherson region during a night attack, Russian troops destroyed 2 Shahed drones and an X-59 missile, over the past day the enemy shelled 26 settlements, hitting the territory of a shopping center and an elevator, killing a person and wounding 3 more. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91