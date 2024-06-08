The Air Force shot down 9 shaheds out of 13 and one air missile at night

The Air Force shot down 9 shahids and an air missile during a Russian attack at night. This was announced by the commander of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that on the night of June 8, the enemy attacked:

guided aircraft missile X - 59 from the Kursk region of Russia,

and launched 13 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs from Kursk and Cape Chauda in Crimea.

As a result of combat work, calculations of mobile Fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and electronic warfare systems of the Air Forces shot down nine Shahed and one kar X-59 within the Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The Air Force shot down 48 attack UAVs