The Air Force shot down 48 attack UAVs

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 48 attack UAVs. This was announced by the commander of the Air Forces Nikolay Odeshchuk, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that on the night of June 7, the enemy struck critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine with:

Strategic Aviation – Tu-95MS bombers from the airspace of the Saratov region,

Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Yeisk, and Kursk – Russian regions. and Cape Chauda-Crimea.

A total of 5 x-101/x-555 air-launched cruise missiles and 53 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs were used.

mobile Fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces and electronic warfare units of the air forces repelled the air attack.

As a result of the air battle, 48 attack UAVs and 5 x-101/x-555 cruise missiles were shot down in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Odessa, Kharkiv, Kiev and Khmelnytsky regions.

Air defense destroyed 17 of 18 enemy UAVs