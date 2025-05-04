Night attack by Russians: Air defense forces shot down 69 enemy drones

On the night of May 4, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 165 strike UAVs and drones-imitators of other types. Air defense forces destroyed 69 enemy targets, the Air Force reported, writes UNN.

Details

The enemy's air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. As of 09:00, the downing of 69 Shahed-type strike UAVs (drones of other types) in the east, north, south and center of the country has been confirmed - the message says.

It is also reported that 80 enemy drones-imitators were locationally lost (without negative consequences). As a result of the enemy attack, Kharkiv region, Donetsk region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Cherkasy region and Kyiv region were affected. Addendum Enemy drones attacked Cherkasy at night, which caused 5 fires at different addresses. Residential apartments, a warehouse and a country house were damaged, and one person was injured.

In Kyiv, all fires caused by the drone attack have been extinguished. 7 people were injured, including 2 children. Fires broke out in three districts, damaging houses and cars.