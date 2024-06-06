Air defense destroyed 17 of 18 enemy UAVs

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 56047 views

February 28, 11:19 PM • 137132 views

February 28, 08:24 PM • 142320 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 234939 views

February 28, 11:57 AM • 170443 views

February 28, 09:54 AM • 162998 views

February 28, 09:29 AM • 147484 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 217632 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 112899 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 204260 views

"Anything is possible" - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 40885 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 54764 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 107309 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 35828 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 102958 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 234941 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 217633 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 204261 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 230424 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 217713 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 2836 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 102958 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 107309 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157746 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156561 views
Air defense destroyed 17 of 18 enemy UAVs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 28825 views

17 of the 18 attack drones were shot down in Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhia and Khmelnytsky regions during an air battle.

As a result of the air battle, 17/18 attack drones were shot down in Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhia and Khmelnytsky regions. This is reported by the commander of the Air Forces, Lieutenant General Nikolai Oleshchuk, reports UNN.

Details

According to military sources, on the night of June 6, 2024, enemy forces used two Iskander-M ballistic missiles aimed at civilian targets, and also used 18 Shahed-131/136 attack drones against Ukraine.

In response to the enemy's aggression, the Ukrainian defense forces mobilized to repel the attack. Mobile Fire groups, Anti-Aircraft Missile Forces, fighter aircraft and electronic warfare units of the Air Forces were involved.

As a result of the air battle, 17 attack drones were shot down in the Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhia and Khmelnytsky regions.

Enemy tactical aircraft became more active in the South-East
06.06.24, 05:22 • 22923 views

Julia Kotwicka

War
Ukrainian Air Force
9K720 Iskander
Ukraine
Khmelnytsky
Mykolaiv
Kherson

Contact us about advertising