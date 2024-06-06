Air defense destroyed 17 of 18 enemy UAVs

As a result of the air battle, 17/18 attack drones were shot down in Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhia and Khmelnytsky regions. This is reported by the commander of the Air Forces, Lieutenant General Nikolai Oleshchuk, reports UNN.

Details

According to military sources, on the night of June 6, 2024, enemy forces used two Iskander-M ballistic missiles aimed at civilian targets, and also used 18 Shahed-131/136 attack drones against Ukraine.

In response to the enemy's aggression, the Ukrainian defense forces mobilized to repel the attack. Mobile Fire groups, Anti-Aircraft Missile Forces, fighter aircraft and electronic warfare units of the Air Forces were involved.

As a result of the air battle, 17 attack drones were shot down in the Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhia and Khmelnytsky regions.

Enemy tactical aircraft became more active in the South-East