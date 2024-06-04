Enemy tactical aircraft became more active in the South-East
The Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inform about the recording of the activity of enemy tactical aircraft in the south-eastern direction.
Activity of enemy tactical aircraft in the south-eastern direction!Threat of using aviation weapons
