The Air Force recorded the movement of an unidentified type of UAV in several areas
Kyiv • UNN
The movement of an unidentified type of UAV was recorded. This is reported by the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.
Movement of an unidentified type of UAV 1. Group through Kharkiv region in the direction of Poltava region!2. another group through Sumy region in the direction of Chernihiv region