Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev called the words of US President Donald Trump about the significant contribution of the United States of America to the victory in World War II "pretentious nonsense." This is reported by UNN with reference to the Reuters agency.

According to the news agency, US President Donald Trump said the day before that the United States had done more than any other country to win World War II. In particular, in a post on the Truth Social social network, the head of the White House noted that "no one was close to the US in terms of strength, courage or military brilliance" in both world wars.

Dmitry Medvedev called Trump's words "pretentious nonsense."

Recently, Trump stated that the United States made the largest contribution to the victory in World War II and that he would introduce a special holiday on May 8. The holiday is not bad, but his first statement is pretentious nonsense - said the Russian politician.

According to Medvedev, Victory Day is a Russian holiday celebrated on May 9. He also included 10 million Ukrainians who died during World War II as "our people's" losses, attributing them to the population of the USSR. Meanwhile, according to various estimates, about 7-9 million Russians died in the war.

"Let him remember (ask) who took Berlin. Who defeated the enemy for more than four years. Someone was liberating an ungrateful Europe. Our people laid down 27 million lives of their sons and daughters in the name of destroying the damned fascism. Therefore, Victory Day is ours and it is May 9! It was, it is, and it always will be!" Medvedev replied to Trump.

