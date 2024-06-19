Air defense forces shot down 19 out of 21 "shaheds"

Air defense forces shot down 19 shaheds at night. This was reported by the commander of the Air Force Mykola Oleshchuk, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that on the night of June 19, the Russian occupiers attacked with 21 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs from the directions of Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia and Cape Chauda - Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile and electronic warfare units of the Air Force, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As a result of combat operations, 19 enemy attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type were shot down in Kherson, Mykolaiv, Dnipro, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskyi and Lviv regions.

