In Lviv region, air defense shoots down all the shahids that attacked the region

Air defense soldiers destroyed 5 out of 5 "shaheds" that attacked Lviv region last night. This was reported by the head of the RMA Maksym Kozytskyi, UNN reports.

Details

As of 05:55 a.m., during the first night alert, which lasted from 02:32 to 03:35 a.m. on June 19, four enemy drones entered the airspace of Lviv region.

During the second alert, which lasted from 04:27 to 05:24, another "shahed" tried to attack our region.

All of them were shot down by our air defense soldiers. Kozicki wrote

A 47-year-old man was injured in Lviv region due to a Shahedi attack