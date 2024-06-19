A 47-year-old man was injured in Lviv region due to a Shahedi attack

A 47-year-old man was injured during a nighttime attack by "Shahed" in Lviv region. In Malekhiv, the man received cut wounds. Medics treated him on the spot. He did not need to be hospitalized. This was reported by the head of the Lviv RMA Maxim Kozitsky, reports UNN.

Details

This was officially confirmed by the Lviv Regional Center for Emergency Medical Care and Disaster Medicine as of 05:30.

He wrote that he was in contact with all the services.

AddendumAddendum

At 2:37 a.m., the head of the Lviv RMA, Maksym Kozytskyi, informed that an air alert had been declared in the Lviv region due to the threat of enemy drone attacks.

In Lviv region an employee of TCR, who was injured at the front, was attacked in the street