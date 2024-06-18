$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 12304 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Publications

In Lviv region an employee of TCR, who was injured at the front, was attacked in the street

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36636 views

An employee of the territorial center for recruitment and social support in Yavoriv, Lviv region, was attacked and hit in the head with a blunt object while accompanying a person liable for military service to a medical examination, sustaining a closed head injury; the attacker was found and detained.

In Lviv region an employee of TCR, who was injured at the front, was attacked in the street

In Yavoriv, Lviv region, an employee of the TCR was attacked, who accompanied a person liable for military service to undergo a military medical examination, the attacker has already been found and detained, reported the Lviv Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support on June 17, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the incident occurred on June 17, when Yuriy, an employee of the TCR, "while performing his official duties, accompanied a citizen liable for military service to undergo a military medical examination.

"He was attacked on a street and hit on the head with a heavy blunt object. Yuriy was taken to a local hospital," the TCR noted.

It is reported that Yuriy was transferred to the TCR of Yavoriv "as a result of injuries received on the front line.

"Shrapnel wounds of the soft tissues of the right shoulder, thermal burn of the face with flame, acubarotraumatic injury of both ears" - this is the medical report written in the certificate issued to soldier Yuriy. He received these injuries while performing his duties on the front line in Mykolaiv region at the end of March 2022. "Closed head injury" - this is the medical conclusion written in the document issued to soldier Yuriy today. He received this injury while performing his duties in the city of Yavoriv, Lviv region," the TCR said.

It is stated that the attacker has already been found and detained. He will be held accountable according to the law.

In Khmelnytsky, a man with a knife attacked a TCC serviceman during a document check11.06.24, 19:39 • 38708 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWarCrimes and emergencies
Yavoriv
Khmelnytsky
Lviv
Mykolaiv
