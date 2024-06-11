In Khmelnytsky, a man with a knife attacked a TCC serviceman during a document check

In Khmelnytsky, a man attacked servicemen of the local RTC and JV who were checking the documents of persons liable for military service. This was stated by the Khmelnytsky Regional Military and Civilian Command and Control Center, UNN reports.

Details

During the document check, a citizen born in 1984 pulled out a knife and attacked a serviceman, wounding him in the left shoulder from the back. Subsequently, the alert group took measures to detain the offender and called the police - TCC said in a statement.

The law enforcement officers who arrived at the scene found the attacker with a prohibited substance and a taser.

An ambulance also arrived at the scene, and the soldier was taken to a military hospital in Khmelnytsky for professional medical care. The soldier's life is not in danger.

As a result of the work of the SOG of the Main Department of the National Police in Khmelnytskyi region, the offender was detained for committing a crime under Art. 125 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Investigative actions are under way - summarized in the regional Khmelnytsky TCC and JV.

Recall

In Kyiv, a man, at the request of the TCC to provide military registration documents for verification , hit one of the soldiers. The attacker was detained by the police, who later found out that the man was a former soldier who had left the unit without permission last spring.