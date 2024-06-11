ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 43359 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135523 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140827 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 232286 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169493 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162558 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147192 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216224 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112860 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202919 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 44559 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 48181 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 41501 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105024 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100555 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 232286 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216224 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202919 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229105 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216480 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100555 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105024 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157102 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155936 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159776 views
The fight was provoked by “unknown civilians”: Odesa TCC commented on the clash between medics and military

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40432 views

The Odesa Regional Territorial Center for Equipment stated that the medics who allegedly arrived on call did not provide any documents at the request of the military or law enforcement. They also said that the fight was provoked by “unknown civilians.

The Odesa Regional TCC and JV stated that the fight that took place today near one of the  city RTCs was provoked by unknown persons in civilian clothes. They also said that "a group of people in medical clothes" who wanted to take away a citizen who came to update his data did not show his documents at the request of the military. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Odesa TCC and JV.

Details

The military explained that on June 11, 2024, a mobile alert group, which included representatives of the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (TCC and SP) and the police, was checking citizens' IDs.

One of the citizens refused to provide identification documents and military registration documents. In this regard, police representatives, together with military personnel of the Kyiv RTC and Odesa JFO, carried out an administrative detention of this person and brought him to the Kyiv RTC and Odesa JFO to update his credentials, as required by law

- TCC and JV explained. 

It is noted that hours after that, a group of people in medical clothing arrived at the Kyiv RCCC and the Odesa JV in an ambulance. They claimed that they had arrived at the call of a citizen who had been previously delivered to the RCCC and the JV, and insisted on his hospitalization.

These individuals referred to a diagnosis that had not been previously confirmed by doctors of the military medical commission. However, at the request of representatives of the Kyiv RCCC and the JV, they refused to provide documents that would confirm their affiliation with the health care system

- the Odesa Regional Territorial Center for Completion said in a statement. 

Because of this, the servicemen of the Kyiv RTC and the Odesa city JV suspected that the persons who arrived were trying to help the citizen avoid military service, for which he was recognized as fit by the military medical commission.

Representatives of the Kyiv RCCC and the Odesa JV called the police to the scene of the incident. 

The arriving law enforcement officers were also not provided with documents confirming that these individuals belonged to the healthcare system. In this regard, they were detained to provide explanations

- The military explain. 

The TCC adds that after that, the detainees called 103 and reported the alleged "forceful detention of emergency service representatives" by officials of the Kyiv RTCC and the Odesa JV.

This information was quickly spread by dubious telegram channels.  In addition to the ambulance crews, unidentified civilians also arrived at the scene and provoked a fight. As a result of the incident, both a serviceman of the Kyiv RTC and JV and representatives of the emergency service were injured

- explained in Odesa Regional Territorial Center for Completion.

Law enforcement agencies are currently conducting investigative actions to establish all the circumstances of the incident. 

Context

Videos of a clash between ambulance doctors and employees of one of Odesa's RCCs have been posted online. Many videos show ambulance workers fighting with men in military uniforms. You can also see a man in a "pixel" spraying a medic in the face with a spray can.

Odesa regional TCC and JV commenting on the situation stated that they were jointly taking urgent measures with law enforcement agencies to establish the detailed circumstances of the events.

Recall

The Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa Oblast stated that due to a conflict between the employees of the TCC and JV and medical workers in Odesa, a criminal proceeding was opened under the article "hooliganism" in.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar

