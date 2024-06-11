The fight was provoked by “unknown civilians”: Odesa TCC commented on the clash between medics and military

The Odesa Regional TCC and JV stated that the fight that took place today near one of the city RTCs was provoked by unknown persons in civilian clothes. They also said that "a group of people in medical clothes" who wanted to take away a citizen who came to update his data did not show his documents at the request of the military. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Odesa TCC and JV.

Details

The military explained that on June 11, 2024, a mobile alert group, which included representatives of the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (TCC and SP) and the police, was checking citizens' IDs.

One of the citizens refused to provide identification documents and military registration documents. In this regard, police representatives, together with military personnel of the Kyiv RTC and Odesa JFO, carried out an administrative detention of this person and brought him to the Kyiv RTC and Odesa JFO to update his credentials, as required by law - TCC and JV explained.

It is noted that hours after that, a group of people in medical clothing arrived at the Kyiv RCCC and the Odesa JV in an ambulance. They claimed that they had arrived at the call of a citizen who had been previously delivered to the RCCC and the JV, and insisted on his hospitalization.

These individuals referred to a diagnosis that had not been previously confirmed by doctors of the military medical commission. However, at the request of representatives of the Kyiv RCCC and the JV, they refused to provide documents that would confirm their affiliation with the health care system - the Odesa Regional Territorial Center for Completion said in a statement.

Because of this, the servicemen of the Kyiv RTC and the Odesa city JV suspected that the persons who arrived were trying to help the citizen avoid military service, for which he was recognized as fit by the military medical commission.

Representatives of the Kyiv RCCC and the Odesa JV called the police to the scene of the incident.

The arriving law enforcement officers were also not provided with documents confirming that these individuals belonged to the healthcare system. In this regard, they were detained to provide explanations - The military explain.

The TCC adds that after that, the detainees called 103 and reported the alleged "forceful detention of emergency service representatives" by officials of the Kyiv RTCC and the Odesa JV.

This information was quickly spread by dubious telegram channels. In addition to the ambulance crews, unidentified civilians also arrived at the scene and provoked a fight. As a result of the incident, both a serviceman of the Kyiv RTC and JV and representatives of the emergency service were injured - explained in Odesa Regional Territorial Center for Completion.

Law enforcement agencies are currently conducting investigative actions to establish all the circumstances of the incident.

Context

Videos of a clash between ambulance doctors and employees of one of Odesa's RCCs have been posted online. Many videos show ambulance workers fighting with men in military uniforms. You can also see a man in a "pixel" spraying a medic in the face with a spray can.

Odesa regional TCC and JV commenting on the situation stated that they were jointly taking urgent measures with law enforcement agencies to establish the detailed circumstances of the events.

Recall

The Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa Oblast stated that due to a conflict between the employees of the TCC and JV and medical workers in Odesa, a criminal proceeding was opened under the article "hooliganism" in.