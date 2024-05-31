ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

There are never enough missiles and air defense systems, given the power of the enemy-Yevlash

There are never enough missiles and air defense systems, given the power of the enemy-Yevlash

Kyiv  •  UNN

Ukraine will never have enough missiles and air defense systems to effectively counter Russia's massive combined air attacks, so it needs more systems like Patriot, IRIS-T, and NASAMS.

With so many means of air attack that Russia has, there are never enough missiles and air defense systems that could effectively constantly resist Russian massive combined attacks.

This was announced by the speaker of the Ukrainian Air Force Command Ilya Yevlash on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

As you can see, the air forces are quite effective in repelling massive combined missile attacks, including repelling unmanned aerial vehicles quite actively. But of course, with so many means of air attack that the Russians have, there are never enough missiles and systems of complexes that could effectively constantly resist these massive combined attacks and protect our frontline cities, in particular Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporozhye

Evlash noted.

Therefore, according to him, Ukraine constantly emphasizes the need for various systems, such as Patriot, IRIS-T, NASAMS. 

In the sky over Ukraine at night all of the 4 "Shaheds" and the "Iskander" missile launched by the enemy were destroyed31.05.24, 08:15 • 26768 views

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukraine urgently needs more software systems, appropriate work is underway with its allies, and there is some progress. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
shakhid-129Shahed 129
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
natoNATO
mim-104-patriotMIM-104 Patriot
9k720-iskander9K720 Iskander
yens-stoltenberhJens Stoltenberg
ukraineUkraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
khersonKherson
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising