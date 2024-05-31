There are never enough missiles and air defense systems, given the power of the enemy-Yevlash

With so many means of air attack that Russia has, there are never enough missiles and air defense systems that could effectively constantly resist Russian massive combined attacks.

This was announced by the speaker of the Ukrainian Air Force Command Ilya Yevlash on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

As you can see, the air forces are quite effective in repelling massive combined missile attacks, including repelling unmanned aerial vehicles quite actively. But of course, with so many means of air attack that the Russians have, there are never enough missiles and systems of complexes that could effectively constantly resist these massive combined attacks and protect our frontline cities, in particular Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporozhye Evlash noted.

Therefore, according to him, Ukraine constantly emphasizes the need for various systems, such as Patriot, IRIS-T, NASAMS.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukraine urgently needs more software systems, appropriate work is underway with its allies, and there is some progress.