In the sky over Ukraine at night all of the 4 "Shaheds" and the "Iskander" missile launched by the enemy were destroyed

In the sky over Ukraine on the night of May 31, all of the four Shahed attack drones and the Iskander cruise missile launched by Russian troops were destroyed, the commander of the air forces of the armed forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Nikolai Oleshchuk, said on Friday, UNN writes.

On the night of May 31, according to Oleshchuk, the enemy attacked Kharkiv with five S-300/S-400 anti – aircraft guided missiles from the Belgorod region – Russia, Kiev-with an Iskander – K cruise missile from the Kursk Region-Russia, and also launched four Shahed – 131/136 attack UAVs from the yeysk-Russia area.

As a result of combat work by anti-aircraft missile units and mobile Fire Group crews, four shaheds were destroyed within the Kiev, Zaporizhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, as well as an Iskander-K cruise missile in the Kiev region - Oleshchuk wrote in Telegram.

In the Kiev region, air defense worked at night.