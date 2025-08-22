46 out of 55 Russian drones neutralized overnight over Ukraine

$41.380.02
48.170.16
ukenru
05:52 AM • 1162 views
Ukraine returned 65 more citizens stranded at the Russian-Georgian border - MFA
01:26 AM • 12629 views
Trump changes rhetoric: Ukraine must go on the offensive - CNNPhoto
August 21, 02:24 PM • 28194 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
August 21, 12:55 PM • 31172 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 37282 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 11:27 AM • 22117 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
August 21, 10:22 AM • 33196 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 71626 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 79007 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 81522 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
1.6m/s
71%
741mm
Popular news
EU Commissioner questions Putin's real authority amid Lavrov's statementsAugust 21, 08:25 PM • 13329 views
Kyiv is covered in smoke: a sharp deterioration in air quality has been recordedPhotoAugust 21, 08:58 PM • 6646 views
Trump's $500 million fraud fine overturnedAugust 21, 09:19 PM • 6228 views
Trump's ally called for offering Russia NATO membership to end the war in Ukraine02:43 AM • 10330 views
CSCC: information about "diaries" with Zelenskyy's photo, copying Putin's images, is fakePhoto03:12 AM • 5826 views
Publications
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?August 21, 02:24 PM • 28204 views
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden and orchardAugust 21, 02:05 PM • 3856 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 37289 views
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expertAugust 21, 10:15 AM • 110605 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 134483 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Tulsi Gabbard
Mark Zuckerberg
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Hungary
Kursk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - Politico02:18 AM • 4472 views
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 76119 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 70013 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 68357 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 94669 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Cruise missile
Football
Oil
Shahed-136

46 out of 55 Russian drones neutralized overnight over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 344 views

On the night of August 22, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 55 attack UAVs and decoy drones. Defense forces neutralized 46 enemy drones in the north and east of the country.

46 out of 55 Russian drones neutralized overnight over Ukraine

Russia launched 55 drones at Ukraine overnight, 46 of them were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of August 22 (from 10:30 PM on August 21), the enemy attacked with 55 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions of: Shatalovo, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Hvardiiske - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 46 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones in the north and east of the country.  9 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 4 locations.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

Half of the battles occurred in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions: General Staff map22.08.25, 08:23 • 1378 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Kursk
Anti-aircraft warfare
Shahed 129
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed 131
Shahed-136
Crimea
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle