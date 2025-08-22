46 out of 55 Russian drones neutralized overnight over Ukraine

Russia launched 55 drones at Ukraine overnight, 46 of them were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of August 22 (from 10:30 PM on August 21), the enemy attacked with 55 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions of: Shatalovo, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Hvardiiske - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 46 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones in the north and east of the country. 9 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 4 locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

