Sanctions imposed against Russian AI drone manufacturers and suppliers of relevant components

The decision of the National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions against AI drone developers used by the Russian Armed Forces has been enacted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was reported by UNN with reference to the President of Ukraine's portal and a comment by Vladyslav Vlasiuk, the President's authorized representative for sanctions policy.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree enacting the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to impose sanctions against the Russian military-industrial complex. This concerns manufacturers of UAVs using artificial intelligence, as well as their suppliers.

According to the explanation, Russia is currently actively investing in unmanned technologies using artificial intelligence.

This process should be taken very seriously. AI in drones increases autonomy, accuracy, and resistance to electronic warfare (EW) systems, allowing them to automatically orient, recognize, and track targets even without operator involvement. - stated in the post by Vlad Vlasiuk, authorized representative for sanctions regarding the first decision

To create such AI-powered drones, modern electronic component base and significant computing resources are critically important.

It is noted that the prepared sanctions package focuses specifically on companies that provide AI capabilities for the drones of the Russian Armed Forces.

"Progmatic" – manufacturer of the "Microb 10" UAV, a small-sized FPV kamikaze drone with an electronic autopilot and an automatic target acquisition system based on AI;

"Smart Birds" – manufacturer of the "Soroka" UAV, an FPV kamikaze drone with a combat load of up to 3.5 kg. Equipped with an optical target retention system and capable of automatically overcoming radio shadow zones and EW obstacles.

Also Chinese companies:

Dongguan Standard Trading Co.;

Zhejiang Lianxing Machinery Co.;

Guangzhou Benquan Import & Export;

Shenzhen Sky Bow Navigation Technology;

Harbin Bin-Au Technology Development;

Topscom Precision Industry

These are key component suppliers for "Shaheds" and other UAVs.

That is, in this context, it refers to:

navigation receivers;

engines;

routers;

cameras;

microchips;

transistors;

resistors;

resonators.

Other figures on the list:

Artificial Intelligence Technology Center "Neurolab" – develops and trains AI models for UAVs that provide autonomous navigation, target recognition, and data processing from sensors (cameras, radars, etc.). This involves significant computing resources provided by participants of the ANO "CTAI Neurolab".

Center for Unmanned Systems and Technologies (CUST) – a Russian organization created to implement innovations in the field of unmanned systems and technologies.

Sanctions against these companies and organizations are of strategic importance, as they aim to limit key chains in the development of Russian strike drones with AI elements, which are capable of inflicting significant losses on the battlefield. Ukraine consistently works with our partners to synchronize these and other similar sanctions and increase pressure on critical elements of Russian military production. - stated in the post.

