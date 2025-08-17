Sanctions imposed against Russian AI drone manufacturers and suppliers of relevant components

$41.450.00
48.440.00
ukenru
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 2868 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 91696 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 60952 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 63261 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 57538 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 50364 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 245795 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 213231 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 167810 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 155025 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2.7m/s
54%
746mm
Popular news
Melania Trump wrote a "peace letter" to Putin before the Alaska summit: Fox News released the textPhotoAugust 16, 11:18 PM • 6126 views
In the TOT of Donbas, the occupiers caused a sharp jump in drinking water prices - CNSAugust 16, 11:46 PM • 8366 views
Latvian President: Coming weeks will show Putin's readiness for peaceAugust 17, 01:23 AM • 5318 views
Serbia engulfed in protests: police use gas, ruling party offices destroyedVideo02:15 AM • 29640 views
Ukraine will not be able to safely withdraw troops from Donetsk Oblast without a complete ceasefire - ISW02:47 AM • 12470 views
Publications
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 2868 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 346792 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 300531 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 304313 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 311455 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Child
Aleksandar Vučić
Edgars Rinkēvičs
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Donetsk Oblast
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly07:47 AM • 202 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 47073 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 40235 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 109583 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 177200 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The New York Times
Shahed-136
Fox News
Shahed 129

Sanctions imposed against Russian AI drone manufacturers and suppliers of relevant components

Kyiv • UNN

 • 564 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC decision on sanctions against AI drone developers used by the Russian Armed Forces. The sanctions apply to companies providing AI capabilities for drones, as well as suppliers of key components.

Sanctions imposed against Russian AI drone manufacturers and suppliers of relevant components

The decision of the National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions against AI drone developers used by the Russian Armed Forces has been enacted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was reported by UNN with reference to the President of Ukraine's portal and a comment by Vladyslav Vlasiuk, the President's authorized representative for sanctions policy.

Details

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree enacting the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to impose sanctions against the Russian military-industrial complex. This concerns manufacturers of UAVs using artificial intelligence, as well as their suppliers.

According to the explanation, Russia is currently actively investing in unmanned technologies using artificial intelligence.

This process should be taken very seriously. AI in drones increases autonomy, accuracy, and resistance to electronic warfare (EW) systems, allowing them to automatically orient, recognize, and track targets even without operator involvement.

- stated in the post by Vlad Vlasiuk, authorized representative for sanctions regarding the first decision

To create such AI-powered drones, modern electronic component base and significant computing resources are critically important.

It is noted that the prepared sanctions package focuses specifically on companies that provide AI capabilities for the drones of the Russian Armed Forces.

  • "Progmatic" – manufacturer of the "Microb 10" UAV, a small-sized FPV kamikaze drone with an electronic autopilot and an automatic target acquisition system based on AI;
    • "Smart Birds" – manufacturer of the "Soroka" UAV, an FPV kamikaze drone with a combat load of up to 3.5 kg. Equipped with an optical target retention system and capable of automatically overcoming radio shadow zones and EW obstacles.

      Also Chinese companies:

      • Dongguan Standard Trading Co.;
        • Zhejiang Lianxing Machinery Co.;
          • Guangzhou Benquan Import & Export;
            • Shenzhen Sky Bow Navigation Technology;
              • Harbin Bin-Au Technology Development;
                • Topscom Precision Industry

                  These are key component suppliers for "Shaheds" and other UAVs.

                  That is, in this context, it refers to:

                  • navigation receivers;
                    • engines;
                      • routers;
                        • cameras;
                          • microchips;
                            • transistors;
                              • resistors;
                                • resonators.

                                  Other figures on the list:

                                  Artificial Intelligence Technology Center "Neurolab" – develops and trains AI models for UAVs that provide autonomous navigation, target recognition, and data processing from sensors (cameras, radars, etc.). This involves significant computing resources provided by participants of the ANO "CTAI Neurolab".

                                  Center for Unmanned Systems and Technologies (CUST) – a Russian organization created to implement innovations in the field of unmanned systems and technologies.

                                  Sanctions against these companies and organizations are of strategic importance, as they aim to limit key chains in the development of Russian strike drones with AI elements, which are capable of inflicting significant losses on the battlefield. Ukraine consistently works with our partners to synchronize these and other similar sanctions and increase pressure on critical elements of Russian military production.

                                  - stated in the post.

                                  Recall

                                  It was previously known that Russian troops use drones with fiber optic cables to counter Ukrainian EW systems. Such drones are slower and less maneuverable, but they effectively bypass electronic warfare systems.

                                  Ihor Telezhnikov

                                  WarPolitics
                                  Shahed 129
                                  Armed Forces of Ukraine
                                  Shahed 131
                                  Shahed-136
                                  Volodymyr Zelenskyy
                                  Ukraine
                                  Unmanned aerial vehicle