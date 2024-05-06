Occupants strike again at energy facilities in Sumy region: consumers are urged to save money

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 97253 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110316 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153010 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156786 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252782 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174683 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165850 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148405 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227182 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113086 views

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 31226 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 27780 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 34715 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 27940 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 24882 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252782 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227182 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213108 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238786 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225474 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 97253 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69537 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76024 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113395 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114268 views
Occupants strike again at energy facilities in Sumy region: consumers are urged to save money

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 67469 views

Russia again attacked energy facilities in Sumy region, leaving 419,700 subscribers in 1,325 settlements without power, but power engineers worked 24/7 to restore power.

The Russian army has once again attacked energy facilities in Sumy region. According to the Sumy RMA, rescuers and power engineers are working 24×7, UNN reports.

Details

Sumy RMA has a Regional Coordination Headquarters for rapid response and ensuring the creation of normal living conditions for the population during the restriction and/or termination of electricity supply in Sumy region

During a meeting of the headquarters at 17.00, information was provided on the provision of electricity to residents of Sumy region:

- at night, an attack by a Shahed UAV damaged an energy infrastructure facility in Sumy. As of 01:00, electricity supply was cut off in 1325 settlements of the region - 419.7 thousand subscribers (metering points).

- At 14:30, thanks to the coordinated work of the State Emergency Service and power engineers, virtually all consumers in the region were able to get electricity, except for the border communities that were without power before the night attack.

"However, today at 15.00, Russians attacked the power facilities in Bilopilska community again. The community is currently without electricity. Rescuers and power engineers are working 24×7," the statement said.

The RMA urged consumers to use electricity rationally during "peak" consumption hours (from 7 to 10 and from 17 to 22), which will help reduce the load on the grid.

The following rules must be followed during these hours:

- unplug electrical appliances that are not in use;

- use powerful electrical appliances in turn, if possible, turn them on in the morning or at night;

- reduce the use of electricity in public areas.

Russia's attack on Sumy region's power grid: three districts left without electricity06.05.24, 08:39 • 24012 views

Antonina Tumanova

War
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
shakhid-129Shahed 129
bilopilliaBilopillia
sumySums

Contact us about advertising