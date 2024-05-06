Occupants strike again at energy facilities in Sumy region: consumers are urged to save money

The Russian army has once again attacked energy facilities in Sumy region. According to the Sumy RMA, rescuers and power engineers are working 24×7, UNN reports.

Details

Sumy RMA has a Regional Coordination Headquarters for rapid response and ensuring the creation of normal living conditions for the population during the restriction and/or termination of electricity supply in Sumy region

During a meeting of the headquarters at 17.00, information was provided on the provision of electricity to residents of Sumy region:

- at night, an attack by a Shahed UAV damaged an energy infrastructure facility in Sumy. As of 01:00, electricity supply was cut off in 1325 settlements of the region - 419.7 thousand subscribers (metering points).

- At 14:30, thanks to the coordinated work of the State Emergency Service and power engineers, virtually all consumers in the region were able to get electricity, except for the border communities that were without power before the night attack.

"However, today at 15.00, Russians attacked the power facilities in Bilopilska community again. The community is currently without electricity. Rescuers and power engineers are working 24×7," the statement said.

The RMA urged consumers to use electricity rationally during "peak" consumption hours (from 7 to 10 and from 17 to 22), which will help reduce the load on the grid.

The following rules must be followed during these hours:

- unplug electrical appliances that are not in use;

- use powerful electrical appliances in turn, if possible, turn them on in the morning or at night;

- reduce the use of electricity in public areas.

