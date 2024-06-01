Zelensky on Night massive attack: Ukraine needs additional Patriot and expansion of F-16 supplies

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102880 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146009 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150419 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246628 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173302 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164707 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148220 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223779 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113022 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 60817 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100114 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 30302 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 40787 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 33749 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246628 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223779 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210095 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235955 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222883 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 57983 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 33749 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 40787 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112145 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113094 views
Zelensky on Night massive attack: Ukraine needs additional Patriot and expansion of F-16 supplies

Kyiv  •  UNN

 48768 views

Ukraine needs additional Patriot air defense systems and expanded supplies of F-16 fighter jets to protect its skies from russian terrorist attacks on civilians and infrastructure.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, commenting on the Massive Attack of the russian ederation, statedthat Ukraine needs additional Patriot and expansion of F-16 supplies , writes UNN.

Civilians, infrastructure, and energy facilities. This is what russia is fighting. This night, another attack from more than 50 missiles of various types and about 50 Shahed drones was directed to the South, Center and west of Ukraine

- - Zelensky wrote on Telrgram.

The president expressed gratitude to the Ukrainian soldiers for the fact that most of them were destroyed, but noted that  there were also hits. According to him, all services are working on the spot to provide recovery and assistance. Each victim will receive all the necessary assistance.

russia's main goal is to normalize terror, use the lack of sufficient air defense systems and the determination of Ukraine's partners. russian terrorists understand only the language of force. And the only way to stop this terror and prevent it from becoming the norm is to make effective decisions in a timely manner. Full protection of the Ukrainian sky should become the norm, so that madmen in the Kremlin understand that their terror is not achieving its goals

- Zelensky noted.

He noted that the partners know exactly what is needed for this.

Additional "Patriots" and other modern air defense systems for Ukraine. Acceleration and expansion of F-16 deliveries to Ukraine. Providing our soldiers with all the necessary capabilities. Only when putin loses the ability to hit civilians and civilian infrastructure will he be forced to stop his terror. This is a test of humanity and determination for the free world. Either we pass this Test together, or the world will plunge into even greater destabilization and chaos

Zelensky said.

On the night of June 1, russia attacked power facilities in Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. in particular, an Energy Infrastructure Facility in the Kirovohrad region was affected. 6 cruise missiles hit three critical infrastructure facilities in the Lviv region.

In Zaporizhia, traffic through the Dnipro hydroelectric power station was temporarily blocked due to damage caused by a russian missile strike, which also damaged more than 20 residential buildings and an energy infrastructure facility.

At night, the air defense system shot down 35 missiles and 46 drones01.06.24, 08:10 • 32174 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War Politics
shakhid-129Shahed 129
mim-104-patriotMIM-104 Patriot
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon

