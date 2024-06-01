Zelensky on Night massive attack: Ukraine needs additional Patriot and expansion of F-16 supplies

President Volodymyr Zelensky, commenting on the Massive Attack of the russian ederation, statedthat Ukraine needs additional Patriot and expansion of F-16 supplies , writes UNN.

Civilians, infrastructure, and energy facilities. This is what russia is fighting. This night, another attack from more than 50 missiles of various types and about 50 Shahed drones was directed to the South, Center and west of Ukraine - - Zelensky wrote on Telrgram.

The president expressed gratitude to the Ukrainian soldiers for the fact that most of them were destroyed, but noted that there were also hits. According to him, all services are working on the spot to provide recovery and assistance. Each victim will receive all the necessary assistance.

russia's main goal is to normalize terror, use the lack of sufficient air defense systems and the determination of Ukraine's partners. russian terrorists understand only the language of force. And the only way to stop this terror and prevent it from becoming the norm is to make effective decisions in a timely manner. Full protection of the Ukrainian sky should become the norm, so that madmen in the Kremlin understand that their terror is not achieving its goals - Zelensky noted.

He noted that the partners know exactly what is needed for this.

Additional "Patriots" and other modern air defense systems for Ukraine. Acceleration and expansion of F-16 deliveries to Ukraine. Providing our soldiers with all the necessary capabilities. Only when putin loses the ability to hit civilians and civilian infrastructure will he be forced to stop his terror. This is a test of humanity and determination for the free world. Either we pass this Test together, or the world will plunge into even greater destabilization and chaos Zelensky said.

Recall

On the night of June 1, russia attacked power facilities in Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. in particular, an Energy Infrastructure Facility in the Kirovohrad region was affected. 6 cruise missiles hit three critical infrastructure facilities in the Lviv region.

In Zaporizhia, traffic through the Dnipro hydroelectric power station was temporarily blocked due to damage caused by a russian missile strike, which also damaged more than 20 residential buildings and an energy infrastructure facility.

At night, the air defense system shot down 35 missiles and 46 drones