At night, the air defense system shot down 35 missiles and 46 drones

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

"Anything is possible" - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

At night, the air defense system shot down 35 missiles and 46 drones

At night, the air defense system shot down 35 missiles and 46 drones

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32170 views

The Ukrainian Air Force shot down 35 Russian missiles and 46 drones in a massive missile attack on the night of June 1.

The Ukrainian Air Force destroyed 35 Russian missiles and 46 drones on the night of June 1. This was announced by the commander of the Air Forces Nikolay Oleshchuk, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that on the night of June 1, 2024, the Russian occupiers launched a powerful missile and air strike on critical infrastructure facilities in various regions of Ukraine, using air, sea and land-based missiles, as well as attack UAVs of the "Shahed"type.

 in total, the enemy fired 53 missiles of various types and 47 attack UAVs:

  • - 35 x-101/x-555 cruise missiles from TU-95 Ms strategic aviation aircraft (launch area – Saratov region, airspace over the Caspian Sea – Russian Federation.);
  • - 4 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (from Crimea);
  • - 1 Iskander-K cruise missile (from Crimea);
  • - 10 Kalibr cruise missiles (from the north-eastern part of the Black Sea);
  • - 3 guided aircraft missiles X-59/x - 69 (from the airspace of the tot Zaporozhye region);
  • - 47 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs (Primorsko-Akhtarsk – RF Launch area).

 fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Forces, mobile Fire groups and electronic warfare equipment of the Defense Forces of Ukraine are involved in repelling the enemy's air attack.

 as a result of air combat, 81 air targets were shot down:

  • - 30 x-101/x-555 cruise missiles;
  • - 4 Kalibr cruise missiles;
  • - 1 Iskander-K cruise missile;
  • - 46 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, air defense shot down 7 enemy UAVs, the wreckage of which damaged a residential building and a power line30.05.24, 07:53 • 27626 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
9k720-iskander9K720 Iskander
black-seaBlack Sea
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

