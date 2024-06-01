At night, the air defense system shot down 35 missiles and 46 drones

The Ukrainian Air Force destroyed 35 Russian missiles and 46 drones on the night of June 1. This was announced by the commander of the Air Forces Nikolay Oleshchuk, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that on the night of June 1, 2024, the Russian occupiers launched a powerful missile and air strike on critical infrastructure facilities in various regions of Ukraine, using air, sea and land-based missiles, as well as attack UAVs of the "Shahed"type.

in total, the enemy fired 53 missiles of various types and 47 attack UAVs:

- 35 x-101/x-555 cruise missiles from TU-95 Ms strategic aviation aircraft (launch area – Saratov region, airspace over the Caspian Sea – Russian Federation.);

- 4 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (from Crimea);

- 1 Iskander-K cruise missile (from Crimea);

- 10 Kalibr cruise missiles (from the north-eastern part of the Black Sea);

- 3 guided aircraft missiles X-59/x - 69 (from the airspace of the tot Zaporozhye region);

- 47 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs (Primorsko-Akhtarsk – RF Launch area).

fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Forces, mobile Fire groups and electronic warfare equipment of the Defense Forces of Ukraine are involved in repelling the enemy's air attack.

as a result of air combat, 81 air targets were shot down:

- 30 x-101/x-555 cruise missiles;

- 4 Kalibr cruise missiles;

- 1 Iskander-K cruise missile;

- 46 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, air defense shot down 7 enemy UAVs, the wreckage of which damaged a residential building and a power line