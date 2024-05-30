In Dnipropetrovsk region, air defense shot down 7 enemy UAVs, the wreckage of which damaged a residential building and a power line

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 74451 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 139685 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144752 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 239049 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171788 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163635 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147917 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219621 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112948 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206169 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110370 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 35280 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 54002 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106153 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 52984 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 239049 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219621 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206169 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232248 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219409 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 9573 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 16909 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106153 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110370 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158479 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, air defense shot down 7 enemy UAVs, the wreckage of which damaged a residential building and a power line

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27627 views

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, air defense systems shot down 7 enemy "Shahed", but their wreckage damaged a private house and a power line, while the enemy shelled settlements in Nikopol and the Marganets United territorial community in the morning, there were no casualties.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the air defense system shot down 7 enemy shaheds, but their wreckage damaged a private house and an electrical line. In the evening, the enemy shelled the Chervonogrigoryevskaya community. Since the very morning, the invaders have been attacking Nikopol and Marganets in the community. Fortunately, no casualties. This is reported by the chairman of the Dnepropetrovsk RMA Sergey Lysak, reports UNN.

Details

At night, the air defense system destroyed 7 enemy Shahed over the Dnipropetrovsk region. However,

As a result of falling debris in the Dnipro district, a private house and a power line were damaged.

Also in the evening, the enemy fired artillery at the Chervonogrigoryevskaya community in the Nikopol region.

Additionally, since the very morning, the invaders have been attacking Nikopol and Marganets in the United territorial community.

The consequences are being clarified. No people were injured.

Explosions occurred in the city of Dnipro30.05.24, 01:15 • 27595 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
marhanetsMarhanets
nikopol-ukraineNikopol, Ukraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising