In Dnipropetrovsk region, air defense shot down 7 enemy UAVs, the wreckage of which damaged a residential building and a power line

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the air defense system shot down 7 enemy shaheds, but their wreckage damaged a private house and an electrical line. In the evening, the enemy shelled the Chervonogrigoryevskaya community. Since the very morning, the invaders have been attacking Nikopol and Marganets in the community. Fortunately, no casualties. This is reported by the chairman of the Dnepropetrovsk RMA Sergey Lysak, reports UNN.

Details

