36 out of 49 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Russia attacked Ukraine with 49 Shahed drones and decoys. Air defense forces neutralized 36 enemy UAVs in the north, east, and center of the country.
Russia launched 49 drones at Ukraine overnight, 36 of which were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Saturday, writes UNN.
Details
According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of August 23 (from 10:40 PM on August 22), the enemy attacked with 49 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions of: Shatalovo, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia.
The air attack was repelled by electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 36 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones in the north, east, and center of the country. 13 UAV hits were recorded in 7 locations in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Sumy regions.
