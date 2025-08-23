36 out of 49 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine

$41.220.16
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 23607 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 26851 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 20675 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 23472 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 23558 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM • 13346 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Exclusive
August 22, 11:30 AM • 23418 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
August 22, 11:01 AM • 20150 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 09:34 AM • 13775 views
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg arrives in Ukraine: Media learned the purpose of the visitAugust 22, 08:36 PM • 11004 views
Storm in Poltava region: thousands without electricity, damaged housesAugust 22, 11:14 PM • 9610 views
The city of Petrov Val in Russia's Volgograd region suffered a massive drone attack01:21 AM • 10814 views
ISW: The Kremlin fears a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy due to internal justification of the war in Ukraine 01:51 AM • 5230 views
Diia.Card has already been issued by 806 thousand Ukrainians03:12 AM • 5958 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhoto06:00 AM • 1354 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 17902 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 23601 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 23471 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 23558 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 20675 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 13313 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 15604 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 18589 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 26426 views
36 out of 49 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 432 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with 49 Shahed drones and decoys. Air defense forces neutralized 36 enemy UAVs in the north, east, and center of the country.

36 out of 49 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine

Russia launched 49 drones at Ukraine overnight, 36 of which were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of August 23 (from 10:40 PM on August 22), the enemy attacked with 49 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions of: Shatalovo, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia.

The air attack was repelled by electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 36 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones in the north, east, and center of the country.  13 UAV hits were recorded in 7 locations in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Sumy regions.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media.

Enemy losses: during the day, the occupiers lost 840 soldiers and 5 tanks23.08.25, 07:42 • 1898 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Kursk
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Anti-aircraft warfare
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Shahed 129
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Kovel
Ukraine