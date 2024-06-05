The invaders launched strikes with various types of weapons on the border of Chernihiv region: 87 explosions were recorded

During the day, Russian troops launched strikes with various types of weapons on the border of the Chernihiv region. 87 explosions were recorded. This is reported by the State Border Service, writes UNN.

the Russian occupation army continues to use its own tactics of terror and conducts attacks on numerous civilian targets of our state, - the message says.

Details

Novgorod-Seversk Community: 41 explosions (parishes, probably from barrel artillery and FPV drones) in the direction of Kamenskaya Sloboda, Gremyach and Mikhalchina Sloboda localities.

Semenovskaya hromada: 33 explosions (parishes, probably from 120 m mortars and barrel artillery) in the direction of Baranovka, Karpovichi and Bleshnya localities.

Snovskaya hromada: 10 explosions (parishes, probably from 120 mm mortars) in the area of the settlements of Elino and Hrinovka.

Gorodnyansky Community: 3 explosions (arrivals, probably discharges from UAVs) in the area of the settlement of Gasichevka.

The State Border Service noted that information about the dead and wounded as a result of shelling among the local population was not recorded.

Recall

Ukrainian po vehicles shot down 22 of the 27 Iranian-made Shahed drones launched by the Russian Federation from Kursk and Crimea during the night attack on June 5, 2024.