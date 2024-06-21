Russians fired at one of the communities of Mykolaiv region

on June 20, Russian troops also hit artillery on the settlements of the Kutsurub community of the Mykolaiv region, there were no casualties. This was announced by the head of RMA Vitaly Kim, reports UNN.

Yesterday, June 20, at 09:30 and 11:22, the settlements of the Kutsurub community were under enemy artillery fire. There were no casualties - Kim wrote on Telegram.

addition

In Mykolaiv Region on the night of June 20, three enemy Shahed drones were shot down. On June 19, the Mykolaiv district was subjected to a rocket attack, the remains of a rocket fell outside populated areas, and one of the communities was shelled by Russian troops from artillery, as a result of which houses and a paramedic and Midwifery center were damaged.