47 out of 59 enemy drones neutralized overnight over Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Russia launched 59 Shahed drones and decoys over Ukraine. Air defense forces neutralized 47 enemy UAVs, 12 drones hit 9 locations.
Russia launched 59 drones at Ukraine overnight, 47 of which were neutralized, but 12 hit 9 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.
Details
According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of August 26 (from 7:00 PM on August 25), the enemy launched 59 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions of Kursk, Shatalovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia.
The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, EW and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 47 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones in the north and east of the country. 12 UAVs hit 9 locations.