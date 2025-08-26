$41.280.07
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
47 out of 59 enemy drones neutralized overnight over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

Russia launched 59 Shahed drones and decoys over Ukraine. Air defense forces neutralized 47 enemy UAVs, 12 drones hit 9 locations.

47 out of 59 enemy drones neutralized overnight over Ukraine

Russia launched 59 drones at Ukraine overnight, 47 of which were neutralized, but 12 hit 9 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of August 26 (from 7:00 PM on August 25), the enemy launched 59 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions of Kursk, Shatalovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, EW and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 47 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones in the north and east of the country. 12 UAVs hit 9 locations.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Bryansk Oblast
Kursk
Kursk Oblast
Anti-aircraft warfare
Shahed 129
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle