47 out of 59 enemy drones neutralized overnight over Ukraine

Russia launched 59 drones at Ukraine overnight, 47 of which were neutralized, but 12 hit 9 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of August 26 (from 7:00 PM on August 25), the enemy launched 59 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions of Kursk, Shatalovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, EW and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.