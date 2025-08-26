$41.280.07
Two women injured in Russian night drone attack on Sumy region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1008 views

As a result of a drone attack in Sumy region on August 26, 2025, two women were injured. Damage to residential and non-residential buildings, as well as equipment, was recorded.

Two women injured in Russian night drone attack on Sumy region

In the Sumy region, two women were injured as a result of a drone attack by Russian troops overnight, the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on August 26, 2025, at about 03:00, the occupiers attacked a private household in the Bezdrytska community of the Sumy district with a drone.

"A 51-year-old resident of the house and her 63-year-old neighbor were wounded," the report says.

A pre-trial investigation is underway into the commission of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, the enemy attacked a number of communities in the Sumy region with drones overnight:

  • in the Shostka community, after 1:00, as a result of a UAV attack, some consumers were left without electricity. Damage to a residential building was also recorded;
    • after 3:00, the Russians carried out a massive drone attack on the Sumy and Bezdrytska communities. As a result of the hits, a fire broke out. Residential and non-residential buildings were damaged. Two female residents of the village in the Bezdrytska community sought medical attention. A 51-year-old woman was hospitalized, and a 63-year-old victim received assistance on the spot;
      • in the Putyvl community, non-residential premises and equipment were damaged as a result of a drone strike.

        Julia Shramko

        War in Ukraine
        Sumy Oblast
        Shostka
        Ukraine
        Unmanned aerial vehicle