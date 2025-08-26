Two women injured in Russian night drone attack on Sumy region

In the Sumy region, two women were injured as a result of a drone attack by Russian troops overnight, the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on August 26, 2025, at about 03:00, the occupiers attacked a private household in the Bezdrytska community of the Sumy district with a drone.

"A 51-year-old resident of the house and her 63-year-old neighbor were wounded," the report says.

A pre-trial investigation is underway into the commission of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, the enemy attacked a number of communities in the Sumy region with drones overnight: