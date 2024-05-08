During the massive attack, the enemy used almost all types of weapons at its disposal - Yevlash

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 69143 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104804 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147825 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152083 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248627 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173730 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165055 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148259 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224956 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113037 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101843 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 40306 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 34993 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 53200 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 46863 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248627 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224956 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211133 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236935 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223808 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 69149 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 46863 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 53200 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112561 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113484 views
During the massive attack, the enemy used almost all types of weapons at its disposal - Yevlash

During the massive attack, the enemy used almost all types of weapons at its disposal - Yevlash

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25910 views

During the massive attack, Russia used a wide range of weapons against Ukraine, including cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles such as Kinzhal, Iskander-M, Kalibr, X-101, X-555, Shahid drones, and others.

During the massive attack, the Russians used a wide range of weapons against Ukraine, including cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, including Kinzhal, Iskander-M and Kalibr missiles, as well as X-101 and X-555 cruise missiles. This was announced by Air Force spokesman Ilya Yevlash during a telethon, UNN correspondent reports.

The enemy has used almost all types of weapons at its disposal. These include cruise missiles, guided missiles, aerial ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles

- Yevlash says.

He said that the enemy used: one Kinzhal missile, 2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles, 4 Kalibr missiles launched from the Black Sea, and 45 more X-101 and X-555 cruise missiles, 33 of which were shot down.

It also used one Iskander-K cruise missile from the territory of Crimea and launched two X-59 and X-69 guided missiles. In addition, 21 Shahed UAVs were launched.

"To repel today's air attack, we also used tactical aviation, used REBU units, anti-aircraft missile units, as well as units of the Defense Forces, namely mobile fire groups," he added.

59 out of 76 enemy missiles and "Shaheds" were destroyed in the sky over Ukraine at night08.05.24, 08:41 • 22526 views

Addendum 

Russian troops massively attacked the energy infrastructure in Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava regions and Kryvyi Rih, damaging power generation and transmission facilities.

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, previously spoke about the peculiarities of the examination of the Kinzhal missiles and how the Russians are modernizing their other missiles.

In particular, according to him, the difficulty of examining the Daggers is that after being shot down, they are in a completely unusable condition, in fact, they are pieces of scrap metal. Almost all of them have completely physically destroyed microelectronics.

"The Kinzhal air-to-ground missile is the result of a modification of the Iskander missile. Some of the parts and fragments of the Daggers we studied earlier have their markings. From this we can assume that the attacks were carried out with "Daggers" from the original components of "Iskanders".

The use of the X-101 was complemented by passive jammers and dipole reflector shooters. This action is aimed at reducing the effectiveness of Ukrainian air defense," Ruvin said.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

