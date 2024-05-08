During the massive attack, the enemy used almost all types of weapons at its disposal - Yevlash

During the massive attack, the Russians used a wide range of weapons against Ukraine, including cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, including Kinzhal, Iskander-M and Kalibr missiles, as well as X-101 and X-555 cruise missiles. This was announced by Air Force spokesman Ilya Yevlash during a telethon, UNN correspondent reports.

The enemy has used almost all types of weapons at its disposal. These include cruise missiles, guided missiles, aerial ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles - Yevlash says.

He said that the enemy used: one Kinzhal missile, 2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles, 4 Kalibr missiles launched from the Black Sea, and 45 more X-101 and X-555 cruise missiles, 33 of which were shot down.

It also used one Iskander-K cruise missile from the territory of Crimea and launched two X-59 and X-69 guided missiles. In addition, 21 Shahed UAVs were launched.

"To repel today's air attack, we also used tactical aviation, used REBU units, anti-aircraft missile units, as well as units of the Defense Forces, namely mobile fire groups," he added.

Russian troops massively attacked the energy infrastructure in Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava regions and Kryvyi Rih, damaging power generation and transmission facilities.

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, previously spoke about the peculiarities of the examination of the Kinzhal missiles and how the Russians are modernizing their other missiles.

In particular, according to him, the difficulty of examining the Daggers is that after being shot down, they are in a completely unusable condition, in fact, they are pieces of scrap metal. Almost all of them have completely physically destroyed microelectronics.

"The Kinzhal air-to-ground missile is the result of a modification of the Iskander missile. Some of the parts and fragments of the Daggers we studied earlier have their markings. From this we can assume that the attacks were carried out with "Daggers" from the original components of "Iskanders".

The use of the X-101 was complemented by passive jammers and dipole reflector shooters. This action is aimed at reducing the effectiveness of Ukrainian air defense," Ruvin said.