Russians launched several groups of "Shahed" in Poltava region: the OVA reported the consequences
Kyiv • UNN
Russian drones attacked Poltava region, but, according to preliminary reports from the head of the regional administration, caused no casualties or damage.
Russian troops attacked Poltava region with several groups of drones. Preliminarily, there were no injuries and no damage, said Philip Pronin, head of the OVA, UNN reports .
Details
Occupants attacked Poltava region with several groups of UAVs. The sounds of explosions were heard in Myrhorod district. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties, no damage
Earlier, we reported that in the Myrhorod community in Poltava region , the sounds of explosions were heard during the air raid alert.
