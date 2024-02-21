Russians launched several groups of "Shahed" in Poltava region: the OVA reported the consequences

Russian troops attacked Poltava region with several groups of drones. Preliminarily, there were no injuries and no damage, said Philip Pronin, head of the OVA, UNN reports .

Details

Occupants attacked Poltava region with several groups of UAVs. The sounds of explosions were heard in Myrhorod district. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties, no damage wrote the head of the OBA.

Earlier, we reported that in the Myrhorod community in Poltava region , the sounds of explosions were heard during the air raid alert.

