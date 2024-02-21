Ukrainian Air Force warns of enemy missile in Poltava region
Kyiv • UNN
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of an enemy missile detected in Poltava region.
The Ukrainian Air Force has warned of an enemy missile in Poltava region heading southwest, UNN reports.
Details
Rocket in Poltava region, heading southwest!
Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of enemy tactical aviation activity in the Azov Sea and the threat of using air strikes on the frontline regions.
