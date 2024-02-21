Ukrainian Air Force warns of enemy missile in Poltava region

The Ukrainian Air Force has warned of an enemy missile in Poltava region heading southwest, UNN reports.

Details

Rocket in Poltava region, heading southwest! - the Air Force said in a statement.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of enemy tactical aviation activity in the Azov Sea and the threat of using air strikes on the frontline regions.

