In Mykolaiv region Shahed drone was destroyed at night, enemy struck with artillery

An enemy attack drone of the Shahed type was destroyed in Mykolaiv region at night, and Russian troops were shelled with artillery at night, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"On the night of February 20, the air defense forces and means in Mykolaiv region destroyed one Shahed 131/136 UAV," Kim said on Telegram.

According to him, yesterday, on February 19, at 15:44 and 20:00, the enemy fired artillery at the settlement of Kutsurubska community. There were no casualties.

"Also yesterday, on February 19, at 15:51 and tonight, on February 20, at 00:16, hostile artillery shelling was recorded in the water area and the city of Ochakiv of the Ochakiv community. There were no casualties," Kim said.

