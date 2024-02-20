ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 92823 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109557 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152305 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156141 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252201 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174562 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165754 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148393 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226860 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113084 views

In Mykolaiv region Shahed drone was destroyed at night, enemy struck with artillery

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28798 views

Air defense forces in Mykolaiv region destroyed an enemy Shahed drone at night, and recorded artillery fire from Russian troops.

An enemy attack drone of the Shahed type was destroyed in Mykolaiv region at night, and Russian troops were shelled with artillery at night, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"On the night of February 20, the air defense forces and means in Mykolaiv region destroyed one Shahed 131/136 UAV," Kim said on Telegram.

According to him, yesterday, on February 19, at 15:44 and 20:00, the enemy fired artillery at the settlement of Kutsurubska community. There were no casualties.

"Also yesterday, on February 19, at 15:51 and tonight, on February 20, at 00:16, hostile artillery shelling was recorded in the water area and the city of Ochakiv of the Ochakiv community. There were no casualties," Kim said.

Russia attacked with missiles and drones at night: the Air Force shot down all 23 "shahedis" launched20.02.24, 07:50 • 31926 views

Julia Shramko

War
vitalii-kimVitalii Kim
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136
ochakovOchakiv Raion
telegramTelegram
mykolaivMykolaiv

Contact us about advertising