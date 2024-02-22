$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 42744 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 167903 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 99076 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 343621 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 280368 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 206319 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 240438 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253748 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159895 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372643 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

The Air Force has not yet seen the use of Russian "Shaheds" with a jet engine - Ignat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27932 views

A spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force said that while Russia may experiment with drones in the future, they have not yet seen evidence of their use, and the drones they have seen so far fly at a constant speed of over 100 km/h.

The Air Force has not yet seen the use of Russian "Shaheds" with a jet engine - Ignat

The Ukrainian Air Force did not confirm the use of "Shaheds" with a jet engine, which can reach speeds of up to 400 km/h. It is obvious that Russia will continue to use Shaheds. This was stated by Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

"So far, we have seen Shahids with a steady speed of 100 kilometers and above. We have already discussed the fact that the enemy will experiment with jet engines, and how rational it will be. In fact, this increases its cost and reduces the combat part, it actually becomes a missile," Ihnat said, commenting on the information about Russia's use of Shaheds with jet engines.

Ihnat noted that the Russians will probably continue to use conventional internal combustion engines to launch UAVs.

"Shakedowns are not an easy target. It is difficult to suppress him with electronic warfare systems. Our ability to shoot it down has improved somewhat. I think they will continue to paint it black, and possibly add some other elements to make it less visible," the spokesman added.

In addition, Ihnat said that Russia launched a total of 4,637 "shaheds" into Ukraine, of which 3,605 were destroyed.

Addendum 

Experts have found that the combat unit of the "Shahed", with which the enemy has been attacking Ukraine lately, has begun to be additionally equipped with shrapnel to increase the number of casualties and injuries among the people.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Yurii Ihnat
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Ukraine
