In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

The entire evidence base is being collected to establish the types of missiles used by the enemy to strike at Ukraine - Air Force spokesman Ihnat about the work of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25709 views

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine always waits for official information from KIISE experts to identify the types of missiles the enemy uses to strike Ukraine.

The entire evidence base is being collected to establish the types of missiles used by the enemy to strike at Ukraine - Air Force spokesman Ihnat about the work of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise

The Air Force of Ukraine always waits for official information from KIISI experts to identify the types of missiles used by the enemy to strike Ukraine.  This was stated by the spokesman of the Ukrainian Air Force, Yuriy Ihnat, during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, this applies, in particular, to the Zircon missiles, the wreckage of which experts continue to investigate. 

"We are always asked if the Air Force knows what kind of missile was used to strike.

Once again, I emphasize that the Institute of Forensic Expertise located in Kyiv (Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise - ed.) should examine these pieces of debris. They will analyze it, collect all the evidence, and then it will be possible to determine exactly what type of missile it is," Ihnat said.

Optional

During the massive attack on Ukraine on February 7, Russia used Zircon missiles. This information was first officially confirmed by Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, after the research.

"According to preliminary information, there is indeed evidence of the use of a 3M22 Zircon missile. This is evidenced by markings on parts and fragments, identification of components and parts, and features of the relevant type of weapon. Several pieces of debris have laser engraved and embossed inscriptions 3L22, indicating a specific assembly from a specific product. In addition, the bolts on the steering mechanisms are marked with the number 26, which is a feature of the Zircon. Other markings on the missile wreckage indicate the date of production of its components - late 2023-2024. This means that the missile was assembled recently," said Ruvin.

Later, the director of KFI clarifiedthat two Zircon missiles were shot down in the sky over Kyiv region. The missile does not meet Russia's declared characteristics and does not contain any of the latest technologies.

"The missile was flying at a speed of no more than 2,500 kilometers. The damaging factors do not yet correspond to the declared ones. The assembly is Russian: in some places there are still laser written numbers, and somewhere scratched with nails. Some boards are hand-assembled. There are some new things directly in some units. Everything else is the same: standard engines, metal quality, components are nothing special, nothing revolutionary. We are, however, now studying what kind of explosive was used," Ruvin said.

Based on the conclusions of the KFOR, UK intelligence suggestedthat the Russians could have adapted the K-300 coastal defense system to launch Zircon missiles at Ukraine.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarTechnologies
Yurii Ihnat
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
United Kingdom
Ukraine
Kyiv
