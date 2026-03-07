Poland activated military aviation due to Russian missile attack on Ukraine

Poland has deployed military aircraft in Polish airspace and ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems due to Russia's night attack on Ukraine, as reported on Saturday by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces, writes UNN.



Details

"Due to missile attacks by the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine, military aviation has begun operations in our airspace," the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reported in the morning.

According to current procedures, as noted, "the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces has mobilized the necessary forces and resources." "Ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have been put on high alert," the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces stated.

These operations were "preventive in nature and aimed at ensuring the security and protection of airspace, especially in areas adjacent to threat zones."

Subsequently, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces announced that "the operations of military aviation in Polish airspace, related to missile strikes by the Russian Federation on Ukraine, have been terminated." "Ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have resumed standard operational activities," the statement said.

"We report that no violations of Polish airspace have been recorded," the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces noted.

