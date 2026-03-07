Poland activated military aviation due to Russian missile attack on Ukraine

$43.810.0050.900.00
In Kharkiv, 4 people have already died after a Russian missile strike on a multi-story building.
March 7, 01:30 AM • 20389 views
The number of injured in Kharkiv has risen to 10, with 5 people under the rubble of a building – OVAPhoto
March 6, 11:10 PM • 25796 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM • 42219 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 49766 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 40187 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 66960 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 28852 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
March 6, 11:26 AM • 26212 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
March 6, 10:48 AM • 24694 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Trump ordered a fourfold increase in the production of the most advanced US weaponsPhotoMarch 6, 09:40 PM • 6506 views
US prepares largest night bombing of Iranian military facilitiesVideoMarch 6, 10:01 PM • 7456 views
Ukraine and Poland are launching joint production of Bohdana self-propelled howitzersPhotoMarch 6, 10:39 PM • 10415 views
Russia attacks Kyiv with Zircon hypersonic missiles, likely with a cluster warheadMarch 6, 11:51 PM • 20135 views
Peace between Ukraine and Russia remains possible despite the alleged transfer of intelligence by Russians to Iran about US positions – White HouseVideo02:11 AM • 9322 views
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 32665 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 39681 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 66946 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 40459 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcementsMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 48487 views
Donald Trump
Ihor Terekhov
Oleh Syniehubov
Marco Rubio
Joe Biden
United States
Iran
Ukraine
Israel
Kharkiv
"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show businessPhotoMarch 6, 06:52 PM • 15169 views
Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"VideoMarch 6, 03:48 PM • 15784 views
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 33737 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 30087 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 31659 views
Technology
Gold
CAESAR self-propelled howitzer
The Guardian
9K720 Iskander

Poland activated military aviation due to Russian missile attack on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1424 views

The Polish armed forces put air defense on alert and deployed aircraft to protect the borders. No violations of Polish airspace have been recorded.

Poland activated military aviation due to Russian missile attack on Ukraine

Poland has deployed military aircraft in Polish airspace and ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems due to Russia's night attack on Ukraine, as reported on Saturday by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces, writes UNN.

Details

"Due to missile attacks by the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine, military aviation has begun operations in our airspace," the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reported in the morning.

According to current procedures, as noted, "the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces has mobilized the necessary forces and resources." "Ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have been put on high alert," the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces stated.

These operations were "preventive in nature and aimed at ensuring the security and protection of airspace, especially in areas adjacent to threat zones."

Subsequently, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces announced that "the operations of military aviation in Polish airspace, related to missile strikes by the Russian Federation on Ukraine, have been terminated." "Ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have resumed standard operational activities," the statement said.

"We report that no violations of Polish airspace have been recorded," the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces noted.

Russia attacks Kyiv with Zircon hypersonic missiles, likely with a cluster warhead07.03.26, 01:51 • 20296 views

