Ukraine is already adapting infrastructure for F-16 aircraft - Ihnat

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 102219 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112181 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154796 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158343 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254927 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175052 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166114 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148447 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228418 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113108 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 30761 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 35692 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy
March 1, 08:57 PM • 41876 views

March 1, 08:57 PM • 41876 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine
March 1, 09:14 PM • 39287 views

March 1, 09:14 PM • 39287 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy
12:27 AM • 27164 views

12:27 AM • 27164 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254927 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254927 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228418 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228418 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214225 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239844 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 226421 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226421 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 102219 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM • 73132 views

March 1, 05:32 PM • 73132 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM • 79502 views

March 1, 04:47 PM • 79502 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 113793 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113793 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 114651 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114651 views
Ukraine is already adapting infrastructure for F-16 aircraft - Ihnat

Ukraine is already adapting infrastructure for F-16 aircraft - Ihnat

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29452 views

Ukraine is adapting its infrastructure to accommodate future F-16s by modifying runways and airfields to support the new aircraft.

Ukraine is adapting its infrastructure for F-16 aircraft, which will allow them to perform tasks from runways and stay at airfields. This was announced by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

According to Ihnat, the infrastructure for F-16 fighters in Ukraine and its readiness is a very complicated issue, as it takes years to prepare it in a major way.

The ideal thing today would be to bury it underground, as Iran does. And that would be it, to have peace of mind. Or build reinforced concrete storage facilities that would withstand ballistic missiles. Firstly, passive defense means shelters and infrastructure, and secondly, the infrastructure must be protected by air defense. We are already adapting the infrastructure to this type of aircraft. Adaptation is what will allow it to perform tasks from our runways and stay on our airfields

- Ignat said.

The spokesperson also commented on media reports about the delivery of F-16s in June this year.

The only thing I can confirm is that there is indeed an action plan, it is being implemented, and our partners are ready to hand over the aircraft to Ukraine. Those countries that have agreed to do so. We are talking not only about the transfer, but also about further maintenance of the aircraft, financing of this process, modernization of the aircraft

- Ignat added.

He added that those countries that provide aircraft also contribute to pilot training. "In the training of engineers, officers, ground staff, and others.

We also need to pay for training. That's why we have created an aviation coalition of many countries to help us do all these processes simultaneously, so that at some point in the near future, I would like to say the term, when the first F-16s will appear in the sky and help drive the occupier away from the borders," the spokesman summarized.

Recall

Ukraine may receive the first F-16 fighters in the summer, probably in June

Demchenko: We have not received any information about the expansion of the blockade of the Polish border19.02.24, 12:11 • 60668 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

