Ukraine is already adapting infrastructure for F-16 aircraft - Ihnat

Ukraine is adapting its infrastructure for F-16 aircraft, which will allow them to perform tasks from runways and stay at airfields. This was announced by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat during a telethon, UNN reports .

According to Ihnat, the infrastructure for F-16 fighters in Ukraine and its readiness is a very complicated issue, as it takes years to prepare it in a major way.

The ideal thing today would be to bury it underground, as Iran does. And that would be it, to have peace of mind. Or build reinforced concrete storage facilities that would withstand ballistic missiles. Firstly, passive defense means shelters and infrastructure, and secondly, the infrastructure must be protected by air defense. We are already adapting the infrastructure to this type of aircraft. Adaptation is what will allow it to perform tasks from our runways and stay on our airfields - Ignat said.

The spokesperson also commented on media reports about the delivery of F-16s in June this year.

The only thing I can confirm is that there is indeed an action plan, it is being implemented, and our partners are ready to hand over the aircraft to Ukraine. Those countries that have agreed to do so. We are talking not only about the transfer, but also about further maintenance of the aircraft, financing of this process, modernization of the aircraft - Ignat added.

He added that those countries that provide aircraft also contribute to pilot training. "In the training of engineers, officers, ground staff, and others.

We also need to pay for training. That's why we have created an aviation coalition of many countries to help us do all these processes simultaneously, so that at some point in the near future, I would like to say the term, when the first F-16s will appear in the sky and help drive the occupier away from the borders," the spokesman summarized.

Ukraine may receive the first F-16 fighters in the summer, probably in June.

