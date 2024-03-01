Transition to F-16: Ukrainian pilots are already practicing target practice

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 24147 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 85212 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 57765 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 245632 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 213987 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 184574 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 226572 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 250574 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156482 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371933 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 195966 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 75897 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 96688 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 61520 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 54044 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 29712 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 85212 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 245632 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 196239 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 213987 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 16165 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 24667 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 24902 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 54236 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 61714 views
Transition to F-16: Ukrainian pilots are already practicing target practice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24806 views

Ukrainian pilots are practicing tactical strike techniques as part of training for the transition to F-16 aircraft.

Transition to F-16: Ukrainian pilots are already practicing target practice

Ukraine is making the transition to F-16 aircraft as quickly as possible, and the flight crew is currently practicing tactical techniques and strike missions. This was announced during a telethon by the spokesman for the Air Force Command, Yuriy Ihnat, UNN reports.

Details

He noted that Ukraine is making the transition to the F-16 as quickly as possible - six months have passed since the flight crew and ground personnel have been trained. At the same time, the minimum training program for the F-16 is two years.

The training process is ongoing. The pilots are already practicing tactical techniques. They are actually practicing strikes on air and ground targets. This is very necessary, because it is not just about flying airplanes and controlling the airspace. You have to fight on them

- Ignat said.

He also said that ground personnel and aviation engineers will learn how to maintain this aircraft and its weapons and software.

Meanwhile, the infrastructure at certain sites is being adapted to allow these aircraft to be used at airports.

Ihnat is confident that Ukraine will receive the first F-16 aircraft by the end of the year01.02.24, 09:59 • 27100 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
Yurii Ihnat
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon
