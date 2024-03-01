Transition to F-16: Ukrainian pilots are already practicing target practice

Ukraine is making the transition to F-16 aircraft as quickly as possible, and the flight crew is currently practicing tactical techniques and strike missions. This was announced during a telethon by the spokesman for the Air Force Command, Yuriy Ihnat, UNN reports.

He noted that Ukraine is making the transition to the F-16 as quickly as possible - six months have passed since the flight crew and ground personnel have been trained. At the same time, the minimum training program for the F-16 is two years.

The training process is ongoing. The pilots are already practicing tactical techniques. They are actually practicing strikes on air and ground targets. This is very necessary, because it is not just about flying airplanes and controlling the airspace. You have to fight on them - Ignat said.

He also said that ground personnel and aviation engineers will learn how to maintain this aircraft and its weapons and software.

Meanwhile, the infrastructure at certain sites is being adapted to allow these aircraft to be used at airports.

Ihnat is confident that Ukraine will receive the first F-16 aircraft by the end of the year