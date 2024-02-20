They are afraid to use it close to the Ukrainian border: why the occupiers "moved" the A-50 aircraft closer to Rostov

Russian aviation has reduced its activity in those areas of the frontline where several Russian fighters have been destroyed in recent days, including an A-50 aircraft that was "pushed back" closer to Rostov. This was reported by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat during a telethon, UNN reports.

"The enemy doesn't appear as often in the areas of the frontline where Russian planes were hit, and doesn't fly as close. And the A-50 aircraft is generally closer to Rostov, because they are afraid to use this equipment close to the Ukrainian border," Ignat said.

He did not specify what means were used to shoot down the Russian planes this week.

"Everyone knows what kind of tool it is. We will not name it out loud, but it is good that we have it. I wish we had more such tools to cover the front line," Ihnat added.

He emphasized that in recent weeks, the enemy has seriously intensified aviation using UAVs, including for strikes on Avdiivka, and stressed the need to transfer long-range systems to Ukraine that will be able to reach the enemy and "make the Russians less impudent and not fly closer.

Yesterday, February 19, the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk reported about the destruction of two more Russian occupiers' aircraft - Su-34 and Su-35S fighters in the Eastern direction.