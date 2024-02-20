After the destruction of aircraft, the enemy no longer behaves so brazenly and flies less - Ihnat

In the northern, southern and eastern directions, after the destruction of Russian aircraft, the Russian occupiers have not dared to fly closer for some time. The enemy is well aware that they can be reached, and they are no longer acting so brazenly and flying less. This was announced by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat during a telethon, commenting on the destruction of 6 Russian aircraft in three days, the correspondent of UNN reports.

"Of course, we can also try to use something against the KABs, but if 100 KABs are flying per day, you can see how rational it is and whether it will work. The only right decision is to destroy the enemy's aircraft (carriers of the KABs - ed.)," Ihnat said.

He recalled that a few months ago there were also minus 6 Russian planes in the southern direction.

"So, of course, the Air Force has the tools to help us reach the enemy at long distances, the only thing is that we need much more of them. It is clear that in such conditions of intense enemy air defense, in particular in the southern and eastern directions, in the Crimea, thanks to Russian aviation, which also attacks, you see how many air strikes are carried out with various missiles and bombs, the Air Force has a hard time performing these special tasks in the combat zone. But, as you can see, there is a result," said Ihnat.

He noted that the risk is very high, but the Air Force is doing everything possible to reduce the number of air strikes with guided bombs.

As practice shows, in the northern, southern and eastern directions, after the downing and destruction of Russian aircraft, the occupiers do not dare to fly closer for a certain period of time. Because the closer a plane with guided bombs flies, the further those bombs can fly deep into our defense. That's why the enemy is well aware that they can be reached, and they are not acting so brazenly and flying less. Yesterday, enemy aircraft activity was much lower - Ihnat said.

Addendum

On February 17, in the morning, three enemy aircraft were destroyed in the eastern sector - two Su-34 fighter-bombers and one Su-35 fighter.

On the morning of February 19, two more planes were taken away from the Russians in the east.