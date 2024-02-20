After the destruction of aircraft, the enemy no longer behaves so brazenly and flies less - Ihnat

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 87777 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108778 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151568 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155513 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251500 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174433 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165653 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148365 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226519 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113074 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 36011 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70216 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 38093 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 31606 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64134 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251500 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226519 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212484 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238206 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224958 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 87777 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64134 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70216 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113154 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114037 views
Actual
After the destruction of aircraft, the enemy no longer behaves so brazenly and flies less - Ihnat

After the destruction of aircraft, the enemy no longer behaves so brazenly and flies less - Ihnat

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26175 views

As practice shows, the destruction of Russian aircraft leads to the fact that they refuse to fly so many flights in the northern, southern, and eastern directions for some time for fear of being hit.

In the northern, southern and eastern directions, after the destruction of Russian aircraft, the Russian occupiers have not dared to fly closer for some time. The enemy is well aware that they can be reached, and they are no longer acting so brazenly and flying less. This was announced by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat during a telethon, commenting on the destruction of 6 Russian aircraft in three days, the correspondent of UNN reports.

"Of course, we can also try to use something against the KABs, but if 100 KABs are flying per day, you can see how rational it is and whether it will work. The only right decision is to destroy the enemy's aircraft (carriers of the KABs - ed.)," Ihnat said. 

He recalled that a few months ago there were also minus 6 Russian planes in the southern direction.

"So, of course, the Air Force has the tools to help us reach the enemy at long distances, the only thing is that we need much more of them. It is clear that in such conditions of intense enemy air defense, in particular in the southern and eastern directions, in the Crimea, thanks to Russian aviation, which also attacks, you see how many air strikes are carried out with various missiles and bombs, the Air Force has a hard time performing these special tasks in the combat zone. But, as you can see, there is a result," said Ihnat.

He noted that the risk is very high, but the Air Force is doing everything possible to reduce the number of air strikes with guided bombs.  

As practice shows, in the northern, southern and eastern directions, after the downing and destruction of Russian aircraft, the occupiers do not dare to fly closer for a certain period of time. Because the closer a plane with guided bombs flies, the further those bombs can fly deep into our defense. That's why the enemy is well aware that they can be reached, and they are not acting so brazenly and flying less. Yesterday, enemy aircraft activity was much lower

- Ihnat said.

Addendum

On February 17, in the morning, three enemy aircraft were destroyed in the eastern sector - two Su-34 fighter-bombers and one Su-35 fighter.

 On the morning of February 19, two more planes were taken away from the Russians in the east.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
sukhyi-su-34Su-34
yurii-ihnatYurii Ihnat
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
krymCrimea

Contact us about advertising