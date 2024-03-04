Ihnat: Enemy has reduced the activity of aviation using UAVs

After destroying more than 10 Russian aircraft in February alone, the Russians have reduced the activity of using guided aerial bombs. This was stated by the spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat during a telethon on Monday, UNN reports.

He pointed out that the sky was clear after the work of anti-aircraft guided missiles against Russian planes, as reported by the commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Mykola Oleshchuk.

Until nightfall , no air targets were observed in the sky for several hours after the enemy saw that they were working on them. Accordingly, they drew conclusions and fled our airspace - Ihnat said.

But, according to him, this phenomenon will not continue permanently. As of the morning, several Su-34 and Su-35 strike groups may be preparing to launch strikes on the eastern and northern directions.