Ihnat: Enemy has reduced the activity of aviation using UAVs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23646 views

A spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force said that after downing more than 10 Russian aircraft in February, the Russians have reduced the use of guided bombs, but air strikes continue.

Ihnat: Enemy has reduced the activity of aviation using UAVs

After destroying more than 10 Russian aircraft in February alone, the Russians have reduced the activity of using guided aerial bombs. This was stated by the spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat during a telethon on Monday, UNN reports.

He pointed out that the sky was clear after the work of anti-aircraft guided missiles against Russian planes, as reported by the commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Mykola Oleshchuk. 

Until nightfall , no air targets were observed in the sky for several hours after the enemy saw that they were working on them. Accordingly, they drew conclusions and fled our airspace

- Ihnat said. 

But, according to him, this phenomenon will not continue permanently.  As of the morning, several Su-34 and Su-35 strike groups may be preparing to launch strikes on the eastern and northern directions.

The enemy has reduced the activity of using guided aerial bombs, but these air strikes continue. The A-50 has indeed been missing for a long time. If I'm not mistaken, this is the seventh day that A-50s have not been seen either in the Rostov region or in the Sea of Azov. The enemy said they would restore the ones in storage. It is hard to say how fast or long this process will be. However, they desperately need these aircraft to plan strikes and conduct radar reconnaissance of our country's airspace

- said Ihnat.
Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Su-34
Yurii Ihnat
Ukrainian Air Force
Sea of Azov
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Mykola Oleshchuk
