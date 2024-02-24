The entire crew of 10 russians was killed in the downed A-50 aircraft - a source in the GUR

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 43124 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 169661 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 99938 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 345641 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 281752 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 206782 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 240739 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253830 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159973 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372663 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
50%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 140763 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 109714 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 103508 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 46392 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 94364 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 94587 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 169758 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 345742 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 236366 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 281819 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 1326 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 29708 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 46557 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 36187 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 103664 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

The entire crew of 10 russians was killed in the downed A-50 aircraft - a source in the GUR

Kyiv • UNN

 • 59359 views

All 10 members of the russian crew were killed when their A-50U long-range radar detection aircraft was shot down.

The entire crew of 10 russians was killed in the downed A-50 aircraft - a source in the GUR

The downed russian long-range radar detection aircraft A-50U had a crew of 10 russians, all of whom were killed. This was reported by Hromadske, citing a source in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

The russian A-50U long-range radar detection aircraft shot down on February 23 had a crew of 10 russians, all of whom were killed

- a source in the DIU said.

The source in the DIU noted that the positions of the personnel of the deceased crew are still being clarified.

Add

The spokesperson for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ihnat, said during the telethon that Russia has less than eight A-50 aircraft left.

The head of the GUR, Kyrylo Budanov, said that there were eight planes before that (before the last downing - ed.). Not all of them were operational, not all of them were modernized. So, let's say, there were eight on the fingers of one hand

- Ignat noted.

Recall

The russian military said that an A-50 military aircraft was shot down over the Sea of Azov. The occupiers claimthat the plane was shot down by "friendly fire" from russian air defense. Subsequently, the commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Mykola Oleshchuk confirmed the information about the destruction of the russian A-50.

They are afraid to use it close to the Ukrainian border: why the occupiers "moved" the A-50 aircraft closer to Rostov20.02.24, 16:52 • 22065 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Yurii Ihnat
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Force
Sea of Azov
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Mykola Oleshchuk
Kirill Budanov
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87