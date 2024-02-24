The entire crew of 10 russians was killed in the downed A-50 aircraft - a source in the GUR

The downed russian long-range radar detection aircraft A-50U had a crew of 10 russians, all of whom were killed. This was reported by Hromadske, citing a source in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

The russian A-50U long-range radar detection aircraft shot down on February 23 had a crew of 10 russians, all of whom were killed - a source in the DIU said.

The source in the DIU noted that the positions of the personnel of the deceased crew are still being clarified.

The spokesperson for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ihnat, said during the telethon that Russia has less than eight A-50 aircraft left.

The head of the GUR, Kyrylo Budanov, said that there were eight planes before that (before the last downing - ed.). Not all of them were operational, not all of them were modernized. So, let's say, there were eight on the fingers of one hand - Ignat noted.

The russian military said that an A-50 military aircraft was shot down over the Sea of Azov. The occupiers claimthat the plane was shot down by "friendly fire" from russian air defense. Subsequently, the commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Mykola Oleshchuk confirmed the information about the destruction of the russian A-50.

They are afraid to use it close to the Ukrainian border: why the occupiers "moved" the A-50 aircraft closer to Rostov