Seven hours of alarm and a drone strike: what is known about the night attack on Kyiv region
Kyiv • UNN
At night, the Russians attacked the Kyiv region with drones. The alarm lasted more than 7 hours, air defense forces were working. A fire broke out at an enterprise in the Fastiv district.
Russians attacked the Kyiv region at night, using strike drones. The air alert was declared twice and lasted more than seven hours. This was announced by the acting head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Mykola Kalashnyk, writes UNN.
Another night enemy attack with the help of UAVs on the Kyiv region. The alarm was announced twice and lasted more than 7 hours. Air defense forces worked in the region. There are downed enemy targets. There were no casualties among the population. No hits on critical and residential infrastructure were allowed
According to him, in the Fastiv district, as a result of an enemy attack, a fire broke out on the territory of a manufacturing enterprise, the fire was extinguished.
Currently, operational services continue to work to identify and eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack.
Let us remind you
On March 15, the occupiers shelled the Kyiv region, seven private houses were damaged in the Bila Tserkva district and a gazebo in the Yahotyn district. There was no information about the sprinkling.