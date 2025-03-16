Night attack on Chernihiv: destroyed houses recorded, but no casualties
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of March 16, Chernihiv was attacked by kamikaze drones, one of which hit a five-story building, destroying two floors. In total, there were 14 shellings of the border areas of the region during the day.
On the night of March 16, Chernihiv was again attacked by enemy kamikaze drones. Rescuers worked all night to eliminate the consequences of the attack, clearing the rubble of destroyed structures. This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, reports UNN.
Details
Pyrotechnicians of the State Emergency Service are also working on the site, checking the area for explosive objects.
It is known that one of the drones hit a five-story residential building, causing partial destruction of the two upper floors. Another strike was recorded in the private sector. Despite the significant destruction, according to preliminary data, there were no casualties.
In total, over the past day, the enemy army carried out 14 shellings, firing 65 shells at the border areas of the region. Novgorod-Siverskyi, Chernihiv and Koryukivka districts came under fire. The occupiers used FPV drones, artillery and mortars. As a result of the attacks, ten settlements in four territorial communities were affected.
Let us remind you
It was reported at night that rescuers in Chernihiv eliminated a fire in a multi-story building caused by a hit. An elderly woman was evacuated, information about the victims is being clarified.
A fire in a high-rise building in Chernihiv was extinguished after a hit: one elderly woman was evacuated16.03.25, 00:37 • 55682 views