A fire in a high-rise building in Chernihiv was extinguished after a hit: one elderly woman was evacuated
Kyiv • UNN
Rescuers in Chernihiv extinguished a fire in a high-rise building caused by a hit. An elderly woman was evacuated, information about the victims is being clarified.
In Chernihiv, rescuers extinguished a fire in a multi-storey building after a hit by the SES of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN.
Details
According to Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, Head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, rescuers gained access to the blocked apartments and localized the fire that occurred as a result of the strike.
As of now, there is no information about casualties. It is known that rescuers evacuated one elderly woman.
A fire was also extinguished in the private sector, where a country house caught fire as a result of the shelling.
A Point of Invincibility is operating at the scene of the tragedy, where people can warm up and receive the necessary assistance. SES psychologists provide support to local residents.
Rescue operations are ongoing, and information on possible casualties is being clarified.
Let us remind you
A hit was recorded in a five-story residential building in Chernihiv. Emergency services immediately began working at the scene.
