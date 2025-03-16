russians distorted Sybiha's statement regarding the Armed Forces operation in Kursk region - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16590 views

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107067 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 168804 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106366 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342927 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173442 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144784 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196103 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124827 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108146 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160063 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38120 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85651 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23732 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20597 views
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

10:33 PM • 128 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85674 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20616 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23748 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38137 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47203 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135793 views
russians distorted Sybiha's statement regarding the Armed Forces operation in Kursk region - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 87816 views

Russian media misinterpreted the words of the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sybiha, about the Armed Forces operation in the Kursk region. In fact, he was talking about the importance of the operation for negotiations, not about its continuation.

russians distorted Sybiha's statement regarding the Armed Forces operation in Kursk region - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The diplomatic agency notes that Russian sources picked up an incorrect quote from Minister Sybiha in an incorrect context. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on Sunday, March 16, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that Russian media write that the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine allegedly threatened to continue the Armed Forces operation in the Kursk region in an interview with the Japanese TV channel NHK. However, the Russians took the phrase out of context and it is actually not so.

"The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, in an interview with the Japanese TV channel NHK, threatened to continue military operations in the Kursk region, despite US President Donald Trump's request to Russian leader Vladimir Putin to pardon the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who were surrounded there," Russian propaganda media write.

And in this context, they cite the following quote from Sybiha, distorting and distorting it with an incorrect context: "as was already stated by Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi, we are continuing operations in the Kursk region and will continue them in the future." 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs literally deciphered the excerpt from the interview. In fact, Sybiha's dialogue with Japanese journalists was as follows:

Regarding the Kursk region... how do you see the current situation there? 

We have official comments from our commanders-in-chief, for example, General Syrskyi. We are still conducting, continuing to conduct our military operation in the Kursk region. President Zelenskyy mentioned yesterday that the main goals of this military operation have been achieved. But this operation is still ongoing. Our soldiers are bravely performing their mission

said the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

There was discussion of whether the Kursk region held by Ukraine is a bargaining chip in negotiations. If Ukraine leaves there, will it cease to be so? 

Still, this situation is an important element, an important factor in our possible negotiations. Because, after all, the operation there continues

- Sybiha replied.

Is there a risk that Russia will use the withdrawal from Kursk as a condition for a ceasefire?  

You see, we expect, and the world expects, that we will hear an unconditional "yes" from Russia regarding this proposal to establish a temporary ceasefire

- said the head of the diplomatic agency of Ukraine.

Zelensky: Ukrainian troops continue to carry out tasks on the territory of the Kursk region12.03.25, 14:58 • 127647 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
Andrii Sybiha
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
