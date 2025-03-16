russians distorted Sybiha's statement regarding the Armed Forces operation in Kursk region - Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Russian media misinterpreted the words of the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sybiha, about the Armed Forces operation in the Kursk region. In fact, he was talking about the importance of the operation for negotiations, not about its continuation.
The diplomatic agency notes that Russian sources picked up an incorrect quote from Minister Sybiha in an incorrect context. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on Sunday, March 16, writes UNN.
It is noted that Russian media write that the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine allegedly threatened to continue the Armed Forces operation in the Kursk region in an interview with the Japanese TV channel NHK. However, the Russians took the phrase out of context and it is actually not so.
"The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, in an interview with the Japanese TV channel NHK, threatened to continue military operations in the Kursk region, despite US President Donald Trump's request to Russian leader Vladimir Putin to pardon the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who were surrounded there," Russian propaganda media write.
And in this context, they cite the following quote from Sybiha, distorting and distorting it with an incorrect context: "as was already stated by Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi, we are continuing operations in the Kursk region and will continue them in the future."
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs literally deciphered the excerpt from the interview. In fact, Sybiha's dialogue with Japanese journalists was as follows:
Regarding the Kursk region... how do you see the current situation there?
We have official comments from our commanders-in-chief, for example, General Syrskyi. We are still conducting, continuing to conduct our military operation in the Kursk region. President Zelenskyy mentioned yesterday that the main goals of this military operation have been achieved. But this operation is still ongoing. Our soldiers are bravely performing their mission
There was discussion of whether the Kursk region held by Ukraine is a bargaining chip in negotiations. If Ukraine leaves there, will it cease to be so?
Still, this situation is an important element, an important factor in our possible negotiations. Because, after all, the operation there continues
Is there a risk that Russia will use the withdrawal from Kursk as a condition for a ceasefire?
You see, we expect, and the world expects, that we will hear an unconditional "yes" from Russia regarding this proposal to establish a temporary ceasefire
