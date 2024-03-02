Ihnat about the enemy's massive air raid: The Air Force has received additional tools

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has received additional tools, the work is carried out daily, so the enemy does not feel as free in the sky as before. This was stated by the spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat during a telethon on Saturday, commenting on another downing of a Russian plane, UNN reports.

Aircraft are being destroyed in both the southern and eastern directions. We have means that work virtually every day. The occupiers already realize that they may be in for a surprise in one direction or another, i.e. south, east, north. We work almost every day... Our systems are working, and the enemy does not feel as free as he used to. The Air Force has received additional tools. Of course, they are very, very few to close such a huge area of the front line now.. - Ihnat said.

He noted that Russian planes are destroyed at great distances.

Addendum

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that another Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber was downed on March 1.

In total, this is the 14th downing of an enemy aircraft in recent times.