The Air Alert app has been updated, but ballistics fly very fast, so it's important to look at all sources, - Ihnat

Experts from the Ukrainian Air Force and developers have improved the air raid alert with a new secure algorithm. Setting up the app is easy, but due to the threat of ballistic missiles, it is necessary to listen to different alarms to protect yourself and your family. This was reported by Yuriy Ihnat, spokesperson for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the TV channel "We-Ukraine".

The Air Force specialists, together with the developers of the airborne alarm, have actually managed to develop a safe algorithm that will allow you to get information about the region where you are. - said the spokesman of the Ukrainian Air Force.

Setting up the application is fairly straightforward.

According to Ignat, you need to select your region in the app - Kyiv, Odesa, Vinnytsia, and so on - and additional information about the high alert appears. Accordingly, when an object enters the airspace, additional information will be displayed.

But one should not count on the app as a panacea, said the spokesman for the Air Force Command.

If there is an alarm or other sources, you need to look at these notifications, because if there is a ballistic missile, this information may not always be available before the ballistic missile is fired. Especially when it comes to daggers, so you need to use any information to protect yourself and your family. - Ignat said

UNN reported that the enemy drone flew over Moldova before being destroyed by Ukrainian air defense systemsand, according to a spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.