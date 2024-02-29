$41.340.03
45.851.22
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 42717 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 167756 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 99006 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 343458 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 280255 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 206279 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 240418 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 253744 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159887 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372640 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
49%
The Air Alert app has been updated, but ballistics fly very fast, so it's important to look at all sources, - Ihnat

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25713 views

Ukraine's Air Force has updated its air raid alert app with a new secure algorithm, but warns that due to the threat of ballistic missiles, people must rely on multiple sources of alerts to protect themselves.

The Air Alert app has been updated, but ballistics fly very fast, so it's important to look at all sources, - Ihnat

Experts from the Ukrainian Air Force and developers have improved the air raid alert with a new secure algorithm. Setting up the app is easy, but due to the threat of ballistic missiles, it is necessary to listen to different alarms to protect yourself and your family. This was reported by Yuriy Ihnat, spokesperson for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the TV channel "We-Ukraine".

Details

The Air Force specialists, together with the developers of the airborne alarm, have actually managed to develop a safe algorithm that will allow you to get information about the region where you are.  - said the spokesman of the Ukrainian Air Force.

Setting up the application is fairly straightforward.

According to Ignat, you need to select your region in the app - Kyiv, Odesa, Vinnytsia, and so on - and additional information about the high alert appears. Accordingly, when an object enters the airspace, additional information will be displayed.

Russian Federation keeps missile carriers at basing points - Defense Forces of the South29.02.24, 11:52 • 23040 views

But one should not count on the app as a panacea, said the spokesman for the Air Force Command.

If there is an alarm or other sources, you need to look at these notifications, because if there is a ballistic missile, this information may not always be available before the ballistic missile is fired. Especially when it comes to daggers, so you need to use any information to protect yourself and your family.

- Ignat said

Recall

Due to the destruction of 11 enemy aircraft in February alone , Russian pilots have become less "impudent".  This was stated by the spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ihnat, during a telethon.

Three in the morning: Defense forces "canceled" two more Russian Su-34s.

UNN reported that the enemy drone flew over Moldova before being destroyed by Ukrainian air defense systemsand, according to a spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
Su-34
Yurii Ihnat
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Moldova
Vinnytsia
Odesa
Kyiv
