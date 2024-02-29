Russian Federation keeps missile carriers at basing points - Defense Forces of the South

Two enemy ships are on combat duty in the Black Sea and one in the Sea of Azov, while Russian missile carriers remain at their basing points, Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

There are 2 enemy submarines on combat duty in the Black Sea and 1 ship in the Sea of Azov. Missile launchers are at their basing points - Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine reported on Telegram.

Enemy launches four assaults on Dnipro left bank, suffered losses and retreats - Defense Forces of South