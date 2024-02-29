$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 31751 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 118084 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 74294 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 284032 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 240244 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 193426 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 232212 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251815 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157839 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372205 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Enemy launches four assaults on Dnipro left bank, suffered losses and retreats - Defense Forces of South

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24952 views

Ukraine's defense forces reported that Russian troops lost 54 soldiers, 8 cannons and various equipment during 4 attempts to storm the left bank of the Dnipro River.

Enemy launches four assaults on Dnipro left bank, suffered losses and retreats - Defense Forces of South

Defense forces continue to inflict losses on Russian troops attempting assaults on the left bank of the Dnipro River, which amounted to 4 over the past day, Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"The enemy systematically continues to try to drive our units out of their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Over the past day, it launched 4 assaults and, having suffered losses, retreated to its original positions," Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine reported on Telegram.

As indicated, counter-battery fighting continues in the operational area of the Defense Forces of the South.

"The occupants do not stop aerial reconnaissance, put pressure with artillery shelling, and use a large number of attack drones of various types," the statement said.

Defense forces are reportedly continuing to strike at enemy locations, firing positions, and rear areas.

It is stated that during the day they received confirmation that the enemy on the left bank had fewer troops:

- 54 occupants;

- 8 guns;

- 1 video surveillance complex "Murom-M";

- 1 set of antenna system;

- 10 units of armored vehicles;

- 2 boats.

"The enemy's field ammunition depot was destroyed," the Southern Defense Forces also noted.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

