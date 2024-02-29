Enemy launches four assaults on Dnipro left bank, suffered losses and retreats - Defense Forces of South

Defense forces continue to inflict losses on Russian troops attempting assaults on the left bank of the Dnipro River, which amounted to 4 over the past day, Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"The enemy systematically continues to try to drive our units out of their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Over the past day, it launched 4 assaults and, having suffered losses, retreated to its original positions," Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine reported on Telegram.

As indicated, counter-battery fighting continues in the operational area of the Defense Forces of the South.

"The occupants do not stop aerial reconnaissance, put pressure with artillery shelling, and use a large number of attack drones of various types," the statement said.

Defense forces are reportedly continuing to strike at enemy locations, firing positions, and rear areas.

It is stated that during the day they received confirmation that the enemy on the left bank had fewer troops:

- 54 occupants;

- 8 guns;

- 1 video surveillance complex "Murom-M";

- 1 set of antenna system;

- 10 units of armored vehicles;

- 2 boats.

"The enemy's field ammunition depot was destroyed," the Southern Defense Forces also noted.

