Plus 1150 occupants and 23 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 38879 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 149930 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 90116 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 321595 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 265597 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 201492 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 237329 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253001 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159123 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372462 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
1.9m/s
47%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 129822 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 97956 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 91187 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 33702 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 76548 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 77739 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 149933 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 321597 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 228456 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 265598 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 26422 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 34438 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 33481 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 92022 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 98753 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Plus 1150 occupants and 23 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26810 views

Ukraine's General Staff has clarified Russia's losses since the start of the invasion on February 24: more than 413,760 soldiers were killed, 6,593 tanks were destroyed, and hundreds of pieces of other military equipment were destroyed.

Plus 1150 occupants and 23 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 413,760 people, 6,593 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/29/24 are estimated to have amounted to:

  • personnel - about 413,760 (+1150) people
  • tanks -6,593 (+23)  units,
  • armored combat vehicles - 12552 (+44) units,
  • artillery systems - 10070 (+41) units,
  • MLRS - 1000 (+0) units,
  • air defense systems - 690 (+2) units,
  • aircraft - 342 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 325 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level - 7768 (+15),
  • cruise missiles - 1912 (+0),
  • ships/boats - 25 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • motor vehicles and tank trucks - 13152 (+40) units,
  • special equipment - 1601 (+7)

On the frontline , the situation is particularly tense in the Avdiivka and Zaporizhzhia sectors, the enemy is trying to capture Tonenke, Orlivka, Semenivka, Berdychi, Krasnohorivka, and fierce fighting continues in the areas of Verbove and Robotyne. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Avdiivka
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Orlovka
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87