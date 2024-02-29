Plus 1150 occupants and 23 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 413,760 people, 6,593 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/29/24 are estimated to have amounted to:

personnel - about 413,760 (+1150) people

tanks -6,593 (+23) units,

armored combat vehicles - 12552 (+44) units,

artillery systems - 10070 (+41) units,

MLRS - 1000 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 690 (+2) units,

aircraft - 342 (+0) units,

helicopters - 325 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 7768 (+15),

cruise missiles - 1912 (+0),

ships/boats - 25 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 13152 (+40) units,

special equipment - 1601 (+7)

On the frontline , the situation is particularly tense in the Avdiivka and Zaporizhzhia sectors, the enemy is trying to capture Tonenke, Orlivka, Semenivka, Berdychi, Krasnohorivka, and fierce fighting continues in the areas of Verbove and Robotyne.