"This is unlikely to speed up the process." Ignat urges not to escalate the temperature on the transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine

Ukraine expects to receive German Taurus missiles, but the public outcry over their transfer will not speed up the process. Germany, which is the sole manufacturer of these missiles, will have the last word, said Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

If we had already had them and used them, we would have been able to tell how big the problem was. We were counting on these weapons in addition to the missiles supplied by France and the United Kingdom. The Taurus would have enhanced our capabilities in striking enemy targets, rear command posts and ammunition depots. In fact, on the targets that this missile can reach. It has powerful tactical and technical characteristics. We are waiting for decisions to be made. It is unlikely to speed up the process if we keep raising the temperature in Ukrainian society and discussing it - Ihnat said.

Ihnat reminded that decisions to provide cruise missiles are made collectively, in consultation with all members of the coalition.

"This is a collective issue. I think that the partners will most likely make such decisions regarding Taurus. But of course, Germany, which is the sole manufacturer of these missiles, will have the final say," the spokesman added.

Recall

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has ruled out the possibility of transferring long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine if the German military is needed to help operate them.