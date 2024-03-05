$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 23938 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 84340 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 57321 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 244580 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 213278 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 184326 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 226397 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250534 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156440 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371925 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

"This is unlikely to speed up the process." Ignat urges not to escalate the temperature on the transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22884 views

Germany's decision to provide Ukraine with Taurus missiles will not be accelerated because of concerns in Ukrainian society, a spokesman for the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces says.

"This is unlikely to speed up the process." Ignat urges not to escalate the temperature on the transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine

Ukraine expects to receive German Taurus missiles, but the public outcry over their transfer will not speed up the process. Germany, which is the sole manufacturer of these missiles, will have the last word, said Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

If we had already had them and used them, we would have been able to tell how big the problem was. We were counting on these weapons in addition to the missiles supplied by France and the United Kingdom. The Taurus would have enhanced our capabilities in striking enemy targets, rear command posts and ammunition depots. In fact, on the targets that this missile can reach. It has powerful tactical and technical characteristics. We are waiting for decisions to be made. It is unlikely to speed up the process if we keep raising the temperature in Ukrainian society and discussing it

- Ihnat said.

Ihnat reminded that decisions to provide cruise missiles are made collectively, in consultation with all members of the coalition.

"This is a collective issue. I think that the partners will most likely make such decisions regarding Taurus. But of course, Germany, which is the sole manufacturer of these missiles, will have the final say," the spokesman added.

Recall

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has ruled out the possibility of transferring long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine if the German military is needed to help operate them.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Yurii Ihnat
Ukrainian Air Force
France
United Kingdom
Germany
Olaf Scholz
Ukraine
